Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A5 (2017) updates roll out

South Korean smartphone maker, Samsung, is rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A5 (2017) devices. The latest update brings the month-old January 2020 Android security patch to the smartphones. The update does not bring any new features to the devices.

The Samsung Galaxy A80 latest update comes with software build version A805FXXS4ASL8 based on Android 9 Pie OS, and its firmware size is about 3.89GB. The Galaxy A5 (2017) update, on the other hand, comes with software version A520FXXUCCTA6 based on the Android 8.1 Oreo, and its size is about 2.60GB.

The Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A5 (2017) is receiving the update in the Asian region with countries including Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, and more, GetDroidTips reports. However, there’s currently no information, on long users based in India will have to wait for the update to arrive.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. Hence, it should take a while before reaching all Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A5 (2017) devices globally. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to System > System > System updates > Download and install.

Samsung hasn’t provided a changelog for the update, but it likely improves the overall system stability of the device. It also brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with January 2020 security patch. With the second month of the year starting in. Samsung could rollout the latest February 2020 Android security patch updates for the devices soon.

January 2020 Security patch update details

The latest January 2020 security patch update for the devices fixes a major severe vulnerability in the media framework component. This flaw could have allowed a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

