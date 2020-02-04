comscore Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A5 (2017) updates roll out | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A5 (2017) updates rolling out to users
News

Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A5 (2017) updates rolling out to users

News

The Samsung Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A5 (2017) new update bring fixes for several critical vulnerabilities and other high-risk issues.

  • Published: February 4, 2020 6:06 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-a80-bgr-11

South Korean smartphone maker, Samsung, is rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A5 (2017) devices. The latest update brings the month-old January 2020 Android security patch to the smartphones. The update does not bring any new features to the devices.

Related Stories


The Samsung Galaxy A80 latest update comes with software build version A805FXXS4ASL8 based on Android 9 Pie OS, and its firmware size is about 3.89GB. The Galaxy A5 (2017) update, on the other hand, comes with software version A520FXXUCCTA6 based on the Android 8.1 Oreo, and its size is about 2.60GB.

The Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A5 (2017) is receiving the update in the Asian region with countries including Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, and more, GetDroidTips reports. However, there’s currently no information, on long users based in India will have to wait for the update to arrive.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. Hence, it should take a while before reaching all Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A5 (2017) devices globally. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to System > System > System updates > Download and install.

Samsung hasn’t provided a changelog for the update, but it likely improves the overall system stability of the device. It also brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with January 2020 security patch. With the second month of the year starting in. Samsung could rollout the latest February 2020 Android security patch updates for the devices soon.

January 2020 Security patch update details

The latest January 2020 security patch update for the devices fixes a major severe vulnerability in the media framework component. This flaw could have allowed a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 4, 2020 6:06 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

28990

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
1.9GHz Octa Core Processor
16 MP
Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy A80

47990

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 3D depth ToF

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A5 (2017) updates roll out
News
Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A5 (2017) updates roll out
Apple and Winstron to manufacture PCBs locally

News

Apple and Winstron to manufacture PCBs locally

Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India

News

Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India

PUBG developers are updating the blood effects in the game

Gaming

PUBG developers are updating the blood effects in the game

Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features

News

Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A5 (2017) updates roll out

Apple and Winstron to manufacture PCBs locally

Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India

Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A5 (2017) updates roll out

News

Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A5 (2017) updates roll out
Apple and Winstron to manufacture PCBs locally

News

Apple and Winstron to manufacture PCBs locally
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users
Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released

News

Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications, features leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications, features leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Poco X2 vs Poco F1 : कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स के मामले में कौन है बेहतर

Telefunken ने 32इंच HD-रेड्डी स्मार्ट TV को 9,990 रुपये में किया लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Vivo V19 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन की प्री-बुकिंग फरवरी महीने से शुरू होगी

गूगल सर्च में आया नया फीचर, अब यूजर्स मोबाइल प्रीपेड प्लान को कर पाएंगे रिचार्ज और कंपेयर

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 15999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A5 (2017) updates roll out
News
Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A5 (2017) updates roll out
Apple and Winstron to manufacture PCBs locally

News

Apple and Winstron to manufacture PCBs locally
Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India

News

Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India
Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features

News

Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users