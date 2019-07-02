Targeting Gen Z and millennials, South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its new Galaxy “A series” smartphone in India this month. The smartphone in question is the Galaxy A80 with its rotating triple camera system, and a full-screen display.

According to Yeon Jeong Kim, head of innovation, product planning group at Samsung Electronics, India is one of the biggest and fast-changing smartphone markets for the company. “Our target is to maintain the top position in the Indian smartphone market. If we win the Indian market, we can win any global market. Indians love technology, therefore, we launch many of our products here and would continue to do so,” Yeon told IANS.

Samsung sold a record five million units of Galaxy “A series” phones in just 70 days. In the process, it achieved $1 billion revenue. The company has so far launched six models in the Galaxy A series. These include the Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A70, and the Galaxy A2 Core.

Unlike the online-exclusive Galaxy M-series models, the upcoming Galaxy A80 will be not be exclusively for online channels. “Our aim is to make Galaxy A series a $4-billion brand in India this year. We are now on track to exceed our target,” Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice-President, Samsung India, told IANS in an earlier interview.

Samsung Galaxy A80 features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A80 features a 48-megapixel camera with LED flash, and f/2.0 aperture. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera rotating camera. The camera mechanism delivers the same triple-camera experience with the same high-resolution lens at the front and rear.

The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It features FHD+ (2400×1080 pixels) screen resolution, and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a newly-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, which is paired with Adreno 618 GPU. The device runs Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI on top. It is also backed by a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W super fast charging.

Features Samsung Galaxy A80 Price – Chipset Snapdragon 730G OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.7-inch full-HD+-1080x2400pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 3D depth ToF Front Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 3D depth ToF Battery 3,700mAh With Inputs from IANS

Story Timeline