comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A80 reportedly spotted on AnTuTu, showing Snapdragon 730 prowess
News

Samsung Galaxy A80 reportedly spotted on AnTuTu, showing Snapdragon 730 prowess

News

The Galaxy A80 is priced at $730 (approximately Rs 50,500).

  • Published: April 12, 2019 10:04 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-a80-launched

Samsung just recently added a new member to its Galaxy A series at an event in Thailand. The Galaxy A80 is the first smartphone to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. The biggest highlight of the handset is its rotating camera, which not only eliminates notch, but also enables high-resolution rear camera usable for selfies too. Now, the device has made an appearance on Antutu, showing the prowess of the new Snapdragon 730 chipset.

The new octa-core Snapdragon 730 CPU leverages Kryo 470 cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz. It is built on an 8nm process and should be more power efficient. The Samsung Galaxy A80 has managed to score 207,082 points on Antutu, which seems to be on par with the Snapdragon 835 SoC, which is a two-year-old chipset. However, GSMArena reported that “it is not quite as fast as the current top dogs.” The handset is listed with SM-A805F model number.

(Photo credit: Weibo)

As for the specifications of the Galaxy A80, it packs an aforementioned sliding-rotating camera setup. On the front and back, there is a massive 48-megapixel primary lens with an f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle (123-degree) sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 3D depth ToF camera. The device features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at full-HD+resolution.

The chipset is backed by 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage option. On the software front, the Galaxy A80 runs Android 9 Pie based One UI skin on top. It is kept alive by a 3,700mAh with support for 25W PD fast charging. There is also an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone also comes with Dolby Atmos audio integration. The Galaxy A80 is priced at $730 (approximately Rs 50,500). It will be available for purchase in May in three color options, which includes Angel Gold, Ghost White and Phantom Black.

  • Published Date: April 12, 2019 10:04 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A80 reportedly spotted on AnTuTu, showing Snapdragon 730 prowess
News
Samsung Galaxy A80 reportedly spotted on AnTuTu, showing Snapdragon 730 prowess
Google Maps: You could soon see ads while you're navigating your route

News

Google Maps: You could soon see ads while you're navigating your route

PUBG banned in Nepal over concerns of addiction

Gaming

PUBG banned in Nepal over concerns of addiction

Everything Acer announced at its GPC event

News

Everything Acer announced at its GPC event

Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy A80 reportedly spotted on AnTuTu, showing Snapdragon 730 prowess

Google Maps: You could soon see ads while you're navigating your route

Everything Acer announced at its GPC event

Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL case images surface online

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A80 reportedly spotted on AnTuTu, showing Snapdragon 730 prowess

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 reportedly spotted on AnTuTu, showing Snapdragon 730 prowess
Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out
Vodafone Idea offering free Netflix subscription to Samsung Galaxy S10 series buyers

News

Vodafone Idea offering free Netflix subscription to Samsung Galaxy S10 series buyers
Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions
Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

News

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Smartphones सेल: Smart 2 और HOTS3X स्मार्टफोन मिल रहे हैं सस्ते दाम पर

रिलायंस जियो और Vivo मिलकर दे रहे हैं 10 हजार रुपये तक के फायदे, जानें क्या है ऑफर

Realme Yo! Days सेल का आज आखिरी दिन, 1 रुपये में बैकपैक और सस्ते दाम में स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का मौका

Amazon ने Echo Link और Echo Link Amp को किया भारत में लॉन्च

26 अप्रैल से होगी सबसे बड़ी गेमिंग लीग की शुरुआत, 1.1 करोड़ रुपये का इनाम जीतने का है मौका

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 reportedly spotted on AnTuTu, showing Snapdragon 730 prowess
News
Samsung Galaxy A80 reportedly spotted on AnTuTu, showing Snapdragon 730 prowess
Google Maps: You could soon see ads while you're navigating your route

News

Google Maps: You could soon see ads while you're navigating your route
Everything Acer announced at its GPC event

News

Everything Acer announced at its GPC event
Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out
Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL case images surface online

News

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL case images surface online