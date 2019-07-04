comscore Samsung Galaxy A80 rotating camera internals leaked video | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy A80 rotating camera internals demonstrated in a video

The video first shows how the motor raises the slider out of the housing and then pushes it further to rotate the camera. This showcases that the rotating camera mechanism in Samsung Galaxy A80 is not that different from the traditional pop-up camera mechanisms in other devices.

The smartphone industry is continuously trying to improvise the design of upcoming smartphones. One of the primary things that smartphone makers are looking at is a larger display. Especially, a larger display in a smaller form factor for better ergonomics. This has lead smartphone manufacturers to chase the route of the maximum screen to body ratio. Over the years, the device makers have moved from thick bezels to tall displays, to notches, to attempts beyond the notch. As a result, they have been tinkering with a number of innovative ideas. These ideas include motorized camera solutions, punch hole displays, and the more recent, under the display selfie cameras.

Some smartphone makers have also gone for slider smartphones to hide the front camera setup in the bottom part. However, one of the most interesting innovations is the sliding cameras. Here, the smartphone maker doesn’t have to worry about packing three or four or even five different cameras. Instead, they just pack two or three of the best cameras to take on the duties of both the front as well as the back camera. Some of the most recent smartphones to take this approach include the Asus 6Z and the Samsung Galaxy A80. The Asus 6Z sports a flip-up camera while the Galaxy A80 sports a rotating camera.

Samsung Galaxy A80 rotating camera internals

Talking about the different camera solutions, a new video surfaced online about Galaxy A80. The video in question seems to be posted by a Samsung engineer showcasing the internals of the Galaxy A80. Specifically, it demonstrates how the rotating camera system really working on the smartphone. The interesting thing to note here is that the device was launched three months back in April of this year. Noted Samsung leaker Ice Universe was the one who posted the video on his Twitter account. Inspecting the video, we see that the device only uses one motor to raise the slider and rotate the camera.

The video first shows how the motor raises the slider out of the housing and then pushes it further to rotate the camera. This showcases that this is not that different from the traditional pop-up camera mechanisms that we have seen in other devices. It is also interesting to note that the camera will continue to rotate if pressure is only exerted on just one side of the device. This is to ensure that the camera mechanism will work even in case of a slight malfunction.

