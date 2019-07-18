comscore Samsung Galaxy A80 launched in India: Price, specifications
Samsung Galaxy A80 with 48MP rotating triple camera, Snapdragon 730G SoC launched in India

The triple-camera setup on the back of Galaxy A80 slides out and rotates to become a selfie camera. Here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone.

  • Published: July 18, 2019 4:09 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-a80-bgr-7

After launching the Galaxy A80 in Bangkok, Thailand; Samsung has now brought the smartphone to the Indian shores. The new Samsung Galaxy A80 comes with a rotating triple camera and Snapdragon 730G. Here is everything you need to know about the smartphone. 

Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India, launch offers 

The Galaxy A80 price in India is set at Rs 47,990. It will be available for pre-booking between July 22 to July 31. The smartphone will go on sale starting August 1. It will be available across leading online and offline retail stores.

Buyers will get to choose between Ghost White, Phantom Black and Angel Gold color options. Pre-booking customers will also be able to get one-time screen replacement for free. Samsung is also offering Citibank credit card users with five percent cashback offer.

Samsung Galaxy A80 specifications and features

As mentioned above, the highlight of the Galaxy A80 is its rotating camera setup which slides out and rotates upfront to convert into a selfie camera. The setup includes a primary 48-megapixel lens with f/2.0 aperture along with a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with wide-angle (123-degrees) f/2.4 lens. The third is a 3D depth ToF camera.

Samsung has opted for the slide-out rotating camera setup to achieve full-screen display. It is 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with 20:9 aspect ratio screen. The rotating camera also means there is no notch or hole-punch. Samsung is using screen vibrating technology to produce audio instead of earpiece grill. You also get ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor just like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. 

Inside Galaxy A80, Samsung has included the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Unfortunately, the device does not support external microSD card expansion. On the software front, the Galaxy A80 runs latest Android 9 Pie OS-based One UI skin on top. In terms of battery, the handset uses 3,700mAh unit with support for 25W PD fast charging. The Galaxy A80 also supports Samsung Pay.

Features Samsung Galaxy A80
Price 47990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.7-inch full-HD+-1080x2400pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 3D depth ToF
Front Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 3D depth ToF
Battery 3,700mAh

  Published Date: July 18, 2019 4:09 PM IST

