Samsung Galaxy A80 goes on sale in India

Samsung Galaxy A80, the premium smartphone in Samsung Galaxy A series, is now available on sale in India. The full-screen smartphone with a triple rotating camera setup was quietly launched in the country last month, and was up on pre-orders from last few days. The Galaxy A80 comes in Ghost White, Phantom Black and Angel Gold color options. Here’s the pricing, specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy A80: Price in India, availability and offers

The Samsung Galaxy A80 is priced at Rs 47,990. It only comes in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The smartphone will be available across offline and online retail stores as well as Samsung e-Shop and Samsung Opera House. Currently, Amazon India is offering 5 percent cashback up to Rs 2,000 for HDFC and 5 percent cashback up to Rs 2,400 for Citibank card holders. Similarly, Flipkart is also offering 5 percent cashback on Citibank Credit cards, and Flipkart Axis card as well. The phone is also available on Samsung’s online e-store with Citibank card offer and more.

Samsung Galaxy A80 specifications and features

As mentioned above, the highlight of the Galaxy A80 is its rotating camera setup which slides out and rotates upfront to convert into a selfie camera. The setup includes a primary 48-megapixel lens with f/2.0 aperture along with a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with wide-angle (123-degrees) f/2.4 lens. The third is a 3D depth ToF camera.

Samsung has opted for the slide-out rotating camera setup to achieve full-screen display. It is 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with 20:9 aspect ratio screen. The rotating camera also means there is no notch or hole-punch. Samsung is using screen vibrating technology to produce audio instead of earpiece grill. You also get ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor just like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

Inside Galaxy A80, Samsung has included the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Unfortunately, the device does not support external microSD card expansion. On the software front, the Galaxy A80 runs latest Android 9 Pie OS-based One UI skin on top. In terms of battery, the handset uses 3,700mAh unit with support for 25W PD fast charging. The Galaxy A80 also supports Samsung Pay.

Features Samsung Galaxy A70 Samsung Galaxy A80 Price 28990 47990 Chipset Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED-6.7-inch full-HD+-1080x2400pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple cameras – 32MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 3D depth ToF Front Camera 32MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 3D depth ToF Battery 4,500mAh 3,700mAh

