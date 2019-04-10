Samsung Galaxy A80 with 'rotating triple-camera', Snapdragon 730G official

As expected, Samsung has today launched its top-of-the line Galaxy A80 smartphone with rotating camera setup in Bangkok, Thailand. The company hosted ‘A Galaxy Event’ simultaneously in Milan and Sao Paulo to unveil the all-new Samsung Galaxy A80, as well as recently announced Galaxy A70 smartphones. The two new devices join Samsung’s 2019 refreshed Galaxy A series lineup of smartphones which already include the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, and the Galaxy A50.

Interestingly, the rumors came out for the Samsung Galaxy A90 with slider-rotating camera setup, but turns out Samsung decided the keep the marketing name as the Galaxy A80. It seems the company reconsidered branding of the phone to differentiate it from existing quad-camera smartphone Galaxy A9, which is still selling in the market. The smartphone will be available in three color options, including Angel Gold, Ghost White and Phantom Black.

Samsung Galaxy A80 specifications and features

The highlight of the Samsung Galaxy A80 is its sliding-rotating camera setup. The South Korean company has included triple-camera on the back of Galaxy A80 which slides out and rotates upfront to convert into a selfie camera. The setup includes a primary 48-megapixel lens with f/2.0 aperture along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle (123 degree) f/2.4 lens, and a 3D depth ToF camera.

Samsung has opted for the slide-out rotating camera setup to achieve full-screen display on the Galaxy A80. The company is calling it the “New Infinity Display”, which is a 20:9 aspect ratio screen with 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED panel. There is no-hole in the front screen, hence Samsung is using screen vibrating technology to produce audio instead of earpiece grill. You also get ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor just like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

Inside Galaxy A80, Samsung has included the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor (Snapdragon 7150) coupled with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Unfortunately, the device does not support external microSD card expansion. On the software front, the Galaxy A80 runs latest Android 9 Pie OS-based One UI skin on top. In terms of battery, the handset uses 3,700mAh unit with support for 25W PD fast charging.

