Samsung Galaxy A8s price revealed in China, one of the cheapest with in-screen camera

Samsung is beating Huawei and Honor to sell the first smartphone with an in-screen camera. While Honor beat Samsung by showcasing its Honor View20 with an in-screen camera, Samsung is the first to sell such a device. The Korean company has announced that Galaxy A8s, first announced on December 10, will now be available for purchase in China via retailer JD.com.

Samsung Galaxy A8s Price and Availability

Samsung is offering only one storage variant of the Galaxy A8s for purchase in China. There is only one memory option and the smartphone is priced at RMB 2,999 (around Rs 30,500). While Samsung launched the smartphone in two different storage variants, it is only selling the variant with 6GB of RAM initially in the Chinese market. While the shipping is live for the 6GB RAM variant, Samsung is likely to share more details including availability of the variant with 8GB of RAM in that market. Those looking to get first experience of a smartphone with in-display camera can get the device in three colors of blue, aurora black and alien silver.

Samsung Galaxy A8s: Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy A8s stands out for being among the first breed of devices with an in-display camera at the front. The smartphone sports a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and 1080p video recording. At the back, there is a triple camera setup comprising of a 24-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 10-megapixel secondary shooter and a third 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing.

It features a 6.4-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display does not feature a notch or chin at the bottom thanks to the in-screen camera technology. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The Galaxy A8s features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and 4G LTE. It runs Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 3,400mAh battery. The smartphone is currently available only in China but is expected to be released in other markets next year.