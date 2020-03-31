comscore Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android 10 update: Check details
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android 10 update: Check details

Apart from the Android 10 features, the newly released software update adds security patch for the month of March.

  • Updated: March 31, 2020 5:13 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-a9-2018-bgr-review-1

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) smartphone has started receiving the latest Android 10 OS update. Apart from the Android 10 features, the newly released software update adds security patch for the month of March. It bumps up the software version to A920FXXU3CTCD, and the update size is currently unknown. The update is available for those who are based in Poland.

Samsung is soon expected to release the same Android 10 update in other markets too. The update will bring Android 10 features like Digital Wellbeing, parental controls, new gesture-based navigation and more. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A9 was launched back in the year 2018. This means that this might be the last major Android software update for this device.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Don’t worry, the Samsung Galaxy A9 will at least be getting the security updates. If you haven’t yet received the notification for the Android 10 update, then you can check for it in the phone’s setting section. You just need to head over to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. The update will gradually hit the devices and should reach many users in the coming days. The software update details were reported by Sammobile.

Besides, Samsung also recently released the Android 10 update for its first foldable smartphone – Galaxy Fold. The device was launched with Android 9 Pie, and now, it is finally receiving the latest Android OS along with One UI 2.0. The newly released update bumps up the software version to F900FXXU3BTCD.

It brings the Android 2020 security patch for the month of March. The latest Android 10 update is currently being rolled out to the 4G models of the Samsung Galaxy Fold in France. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Fold was launched back in October 2019 in India, and it is available for Rs 164,999.

Features Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
Price 17999
Chipset Snapdragon 660 SoC
OS Android 8.0 Oreo
Display 6.3-inch FHD+, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 24MP + 10MP (telephoto) + 8MP (wide angle) + 5MP (depth)
Front Camera 24MP
Battery 3,800mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: March 31, 2020 5:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 31, 2020 5:13 PM IST

