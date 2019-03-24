comscore
Samsung Galaxy A9, Galaxy A7 available with instant cashback offers: Everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy A9 can now be purchased for as low as Rs 28,990.

  • Published: March 24, 2019 3:37 PM IST
Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

The Samsung Galaxy A9 and the Galaxy A7 are available at a discounted price on both Amazon India and Flipkart. The Galaxy A9 was launched in India with a price label of Rs 36,990 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and Rs 39,990 for the 8GB/128GB configuration. The smartphone is now available at a discount of Rs 5,000.

This means that the Galaxy A9 can now be purchased for as low as Rs 28,990 for 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 31,990 for 8GB/128GB model. The same offer is on Amazon India as well. If you are considering to buy the phone from Samsung’s official website, then you will get Rs 3,000 cashback. Coming to the Samsung Galaxy A7, the handset was originally launched with a starting price of Rs 23,990. Currently, you can get the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant for Rs 17,990, while the 6GB/128GB configuration for Rs 21,990.

IPL 2019: Rs 199, Rs 499 BSNL prepaid plans for cricket lovers unveiled

Also Read

IPL 2019: Rs 199, Rs 499 BSNL prepaid plans for cricket lovers unveiled

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is built around Exynos 7885 chipset in India. It offers a 6.3-inch full HD+ display along with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage option, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. There is a 3,800mAh battery with fast charging support. Samsung has included a total of four cameras on the rear side.

After Realme 1 and Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 gets bootloader unlocking support

Also Read

After Realme 1 and Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 gets bootloader unlocking support

The setup includes a 24-megapixel f/1.7 sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 ultrawide camera. It sports a 24-megapixel f/2.0 sensor for shooting selfies. The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

As for the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), the handset is equipped with a 6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display along with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It offers a Samsung Exynos 7885 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB inbuilt storage. There is a triple rear camera system, including a 24-megapixel f/1.7 autofocus sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 ultra wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with fixed focus and f/2.2 aperture. Up front, it packs a 24-megapixel fixed-focus camera sensor for selfies. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It is powered by a 3,300mAh battery.

  Published Date: March 24, 2019 3:37 PM IST

