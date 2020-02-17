comscore Samsung Galaxy A9 gets February 2020 security patch update | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy A9 gets February 2020 security patch in new update

The Samsung Galaxy A9 latest update fixes several high and medium-security flaws in the device.

  Published: February 17, 2020 3:35 PM IST
Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Samsung has been pushing the latest security patch to all its Galaxy devices since the beginning of the month. Now, the Samsung Galaxy A9 smartphone from 2018 has started receiving the same February 2020 Android security patch update.

The latest software update for Galaxy A9 smartphone bumps up the software build version to A920FXXS3BTB6 and is about 3.85 GB in size. While its firmware is huge, the update remains incremental as it just brings the February 2020 Android security patch, which includes some bugs fixes and enhances the overall device security.

As per the February Android bulletin changelog, the latest update fixes several high and medium-security flaws in the device. This exploit could have allowed a remote attacker to make use of a specially crafted file and execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Samsung’s patch notes also list 30 more improvements for the One UI interface and applications.

It seems that Samsung is the only manufacturer, besides Google, and Essential to put efforts in rolling out the latest security patchset to its devices. The company, in recent times, has been prominent when it comes to providing the latest updates to all Galaxy phones.

Samsung is rolling out the new OTA update in stages. So, users will either get a push notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the availability of the update can be checked by going to Settings -> About Phone -> System updates -> Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy A9 features, specifications

The Galaxy A9 smartphone flaunts a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screen. The panel operates at Full HD+ (1080×2220 pixels) resolution and has an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an Adreno 512 GPU and packs a 3,800-mAh battery. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

