Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) with punch-hole camera, 6GB RAM announced

The Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) is the first Infinity-O display smartphone from Samsung to go on sale outside China.

  • Published: January 25, 2019 11:38 AM IST
Samsung has just announced the Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) in its homeland, Korea. The smartphone comes with a price tag of 599,500 Korean won, which is approximately Rs 37,900. The handset comes with an Infinity-O display that was introduced on the Galaxy A8s, which launched in China last month. In all respects, the Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) seems like a rebranded version of the Galaxy A8s.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) specifications, features

The Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) packs a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O display, which is the same as what we see on the Galaxy A8s. It is protected by 2.5D curved glass, and has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It packs in a Snapdragon 710 SoC which is a mid-range CPU from Qualcomm, and is backed by 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage.

The Galaxy A9 Pro flaunts a triple-camera setup, which includes a main 24-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 10-megapixel telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom, and a 5-megapixel camera for depth capture. For selfies, there is a 24-megapixel camera punched into the display itself.

The Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) is powered by a 3,400mAh battery that supports fast charging, and it runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Also, the handset comes with Bixby, as can be expected, and a dedicated wake button for Samsung’s voice assistant. As for connectivity options, buyers will get Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80, Bluetooth 5.0 as well as NFC.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9 Ultra Slow Motion (960fps) demo

The Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) comes in Blue, Gray and Green color options, and will be on sale in Korea starting February 28. Samsung is also bundling a free 10,000mAh power bank along with it to make the deal sweet.  The Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) adds to the series with the already announced Galaxy A9 boasting a quad-camera setup.

  • Published Date: January 25, 2019 11:38 AM IST

