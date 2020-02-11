Samsung Galaxy A90 5G gets One UI 2.0 stable update

Samsung seems to have started rolling out the latest Android 10 software upgrade for Galaxy A90 5G users. The update also brings in the month old January 2020 security patch along with One UI 2.0 custom skin to the device. The Galaxy A90 5G Android 10-based OneUI update bumps up the software build version number to A908NKSU2BTA6. The firmware is about 4.89 GB in size and currently available to download for users based in Korea, PiunikaWeb reports.

The Galaxy A90 5G stable Android 10-based One UI 2.0 OTA update is rolling out in stages for users in Korea, so it should take a while before it starts hitting other regions as well. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings menu section on the device.

The new Galaxy A90 5G Android 10 update brings the system-wide dark theme with the new OS. The update also brings a gesture-based navigation system, updated icons, a new layout for tiles and buttons, and smoother animation. Other big Android 10 features include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

The One UI 2.0 custom skin also brings a visual overhaul design change in the UX layout. The January 2020 security patch further fixes a local malicious application on the smartphone. This exploit could have enabled user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G feature, specifications

The Galaxy A90 5G from South Korean smartphone maker made its debut back in September 2019. The smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with FullHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back, which includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and Adreno 640 GPU. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and USB Type-C port for charging.

