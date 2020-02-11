comscore Samsung Galaxy A90 5G gets One UI 2.0 stable update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A90 5G gets Android 10-based One UI 2.0 stable update
News

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G gets Android 10-based One UI 2.0 stable update

News

Apart from the latest Android 10 OS, the update also brings in the month-old January 2020 security patch.

  • Published: February 11, 2020 4:47 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G main

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung seems to have started rolling out the latest Android 10 software upgrade for Galaxy A90 5G users. The update also brings in the month old January 2020 security patch along with One UI 2.0 custom skin to the device. The Galaxy A90 5G Android 10-based OneUI update bumps up the software build version number to A908NKSU2BTA6. The firmware is about 4.89 GB in size and currently available to download for users based in Korea, PiunikaWeb reports.

Related Stories


The Galaxy A90 5G stable Android 10-based One UI 2.0 OTA update is rolling out in stages for users in Korea, so it should take a while before it starts hitting other regions as well. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings menu section on the device.

The new Galaxy A90 5G Android 10 update brings the system-wide dark theme with the new OS. The update also brings a gesture-based navigation system, updated icons, a new layout for tiles and buttons, and smoother animation. Other big Android 10 features include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

The One UI 2.0 custom skin also brings a visual overhaul design change in the UX layout. The January 2020 security patch further fixes a local malicious application on the smartphone. This exploit could have enabled user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions.

Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards

Also Read

Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G feature, specifications

The Galaxy A90 5G from South Korean smartphone maker made its debut back in September 2019. The smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with FullHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back, which includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and Adreno 640 GPU. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 11, 2020 4:47 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A90

Samsung Galaxy A90
Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9710 SoC

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A30 gets February security patc
News
Samsung Galaxy A30 gets February security patc
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G gets One UI 2.0 stable update

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G gets One UI 2.0 stable update

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge: Here's all we know

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge: Here's all we know

MWC 2020: Check who is not attending due to Coronavirus

News

MWC 2020: Check who is not attending due to Coronavirus

Smartphone sales drop by 50% in Q1 2020

News

Smartphone sales drop by 50% in Q1 2020

Most Popular

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Poco X2 Review

Ambrane Fireboom Review

Realme C3 review

Samsung Galaxy A30 gets February security patc

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G gets One UI 2.0 stable update

MWC 2020: Check who is not attending due to Coronavirus

Smartphone sales drop by 50% in Q1 2020

Vivo drops out of MWC 2020 due to Coronavirus outbreak

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Why Xiaomi made Mint Keyboard for its smartphones?

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A30 gets February security patc

News

Samsung Galaxy A30 gets February security patc
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G gets One UI 2.0 stable update

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G gets One UI 2.0 stable update
Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards

News

Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards
Samsung Galaxy S11 global launch date leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 global launch date leaked
Samsung Galaxy A50 available with Rs 4,500 discount offer in India: Check features

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A50 available with Rs 4,500 discount offer in India: Check features

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : Samsung Galaxy S20 सीरीज के आज रात 12 बजे लॉन्च होने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन की अगली सेल 18 फरवरी को, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Realme C3 स्मार्टफोन इंडोनेशिया में ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy A50 स्मार्टफोन को मिला प्राइस कट, जानें नई कीमत

Redmi ने भारत में लॉन्च किए दो पावर बैंक, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Samsung Galaxy A30 gets February security patc
News
Samsung Galaxy A30 gets February security patc
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G gets One UI 2.0 stable update

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G gets One UI 2.0 stable update
MWC 2020: Check who is not attending due to Coronavirus

News

MWC 2020: Check who is not attending due to Coronavirus
Smartphone sales drop by 50% in Q1 2020

News

Smartphone sales drop by 50% in Q1 2020
Vivo drops out of MWC 2020 due to Coronavirus outbreak

News

Vivo drops out of MWC 2020 due to Coronavirus outbreak