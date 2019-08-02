Samsung seems to be working on launching its rumors Samsung Galaxy A90 smartphone soon. The 5G variant of its top of the line smartphone from the Galaxy A series was just spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance website. According to the listing on the website, the device just received the Wi-Fi certification. This listing comes weeks after a report indicated that Samsung was working on a 5G-enabled smartphone from Galaxy A series. Taking a closer look, it is likely that the listing is hinting at Samsung Galaxy A90 5G. It is likely that Samsung will add flagship-grade hardware in the device as it is will be a 5G-powered smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G details

Taking a look at the listing, we get to know some information about the upcoming device. First up is the model number SM-A908B, the identifier of the smartphone. The Samsung SM-A908B will run on Android 9 Pie-based One UI with support for Dual-band Wi-Fi. Samsung also seems to have added support for the latest connectivity protocols including WPA3. Other supported protocols and technologies include a, b, g, n, ac along with Wi-Fi Direct, WMM or Wi-Fi Multimedia.

The report by MySmartPrice also indicates that the B in the model number indicates that this may be the international variant of the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G. This likely means that the company will launch the 5G-capable smartphone in a number of countries across the globe. It also noted that SM-A908B is different from the model SM-A908N; a model meant to only launch in South Korea. As mentioned above, A90 5G is likely to feature Snapdragon 855 SoC. In addition, multiple reports in the past have indicated that the smartphone will feature 6GB RAM and 4,500mAh battery.

However, some reports also indicate that the 5G variant will come with the same SoC as in the 4G variant. It is also likely that the device will come with multiple RAM and storage variants. As part of the multiple variants, 6GB RAM one is likely to be the base variant for a 5G-capable device. Reports about 4,500mAh battery are likely to be true as rumors about the Galaxy Note 10+ indicate a similar battery. Beyond this, the device is likely to sport a 48-megapixel primary sensor on the back, a 32-megapixel sensor on the front.

Story Timeline