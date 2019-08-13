comscore Samsung Galaxy A90 5G spotted on South Korean certification website
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G spotted on South Korean certification website; may launch soon

Samsung is likely completing final steps before launching its much-anticipated Galaxy A90 5G smartphone. The report revealed that the upcoming smartphone was spotted on the South Korean certification website NRRA.

South Korean smartphone maker and electronics giant Samsung seems to be preparing for a launch of its new 5G smartphone. According to a new report, Samsung is likely completing final steps before launching its much-anticipated Galaxy A90 5G smartphone. The report revealed that the upcoming smartphone was spotted on the South Korean certification website NRRA. The device has already received the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certifications in the past.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G certification details

The report by SamMobile revealed that the anticipated Galaxy A90 5G sports the device model number SM-A908N. It noted that SM-A908N could likely be the South Korean variant of the 5G smartphone. We have already reported about the SM-A908B model number that may launch in the international market in past reports. Previous reports also noted that both the models received Bluetooth SIG certification last week. For the people unaware, the certification process is one of the last things that a smartphone maker completes before launch.

Samsung has not revealed any concrete details about the smartphone. However, past reports have done a decent job of informing us about the expected specifications. The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is likely to feature Snapdragon 855 SoC along with at least 6GB RAM. Samsung is also likely to add a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display along with FHD+ resolution.

The device is likely to feature a 4,500mAh battery along with support for 45W fast charging technology. Galaxy A90 5G is also expected to feature a new “Tilt OIS” technology in the camera department. We are not sure about any more details about the upcoming Galaxy A90 5G. Earlier reports hinted at a pop-up selfie camera but the company launched that form factor with the Galaxy A80. We will have to see if the company repeats this design or opts for the rotating camera system.

Story Timeline

Samsung Galaxy A90

  Published Date: August 13, 2019 4:38 PM IST

