Samsung Galaxy A90 5G with Snapdragon 855 and DeX support launched
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G with Snapdragon 855 and DeX support launched: Price, Specifications and Availability

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is the first mid-range premium smartphone to support 5G mobile telephony. It is also the first non-flagship device to get support for DeX mode.

  Published: September 3, 2019 9:10 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, the much rumored Galaxy A-series smartphone with 5G, is now official. It is the first Galaxy A-series smartphone to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. The device is a premium mid-range smartphone that packs the same chipset seen on Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series. The Korean company is using Qualcomm’s flagship chipset in order to enable support for 5G mobile networks. It is also the first non-flagship device from the company to enable support for the latest generation of mobile telephony.

Samsung has seen tremendous success with its revamped Galaxy A-series devices aimed at younger generation. With Galaxy A90 5G, the company is making natural progress by adding support for 5G network in supported markets. While the device was rumored to feature a design similar to Galaxy A80, it seems to have gone with Galaxy A70 design instead. It features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. There is a U-shaped notch at the front that houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

On the back, there is a triple camera system with 48-megapixel main camera having f/2.0 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide f/2.2 sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor. Powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC, it adds Snapdragon X50 for non-standalone 5G support. There is 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB. The smartphone also packs a beefy 4,500mAh battery and support 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy A90 5G comes with in-display fingerprint sensor and also supports face recognition. It is also the first non-flagship to support Samsung DeX mode. This allows users to turn their smartphone into a desktop system by connecting it to a larger screen or PC. It comes in two color options of black and white and will go on sale starting September 4 in Korea. There is no word on its price just yet but is not expected to launch in India.

  Published Date: September 3, 2019 9:10 AM IST

