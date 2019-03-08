Samsung Galaxy A90, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A20e support pages listed on the official website

Samsung will be upgrading its Galaxy A-series soon. The possible lineup includes the 2019 iteration of Galaxy A90, Galaxy A40, and Galaxy A20e. Although Samsung hasn’t officially announced anything as yet, the Galaxy A90, A40 and Galaxy A20e smartphones may have been confirmed by the company indirectly. Samsung UK has updated its official website with a support page for the Galaxy A90, A40, and Galaxy A20e smartphones, although the model numbers of any variants are still unlisted on the site.

This is not the first time that we have heard about the Galaxy A90 from Samsung. A leak last month claimed that the smartphone will come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage option. It is tipped to go on sale sometime in Q2 2019 and might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It could have a triple or quad-camera setup on the back and offer competitive features.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

According to popular leakster Ice Universe, the upcoming Galaxy A90 and will be Samsung’s first smartphone in the market with a pop-up selfie camera. He also adds that the phone will have no notch or hole and offer a perfect viewing experience. Samsung has been trying to make its Galaxy A-series stand out for bringing innovative design and new industry features.

As per previous reports, the online listing showed the upcoming Galaxy A40 with SM-A405FN/DS model number. If previous rumors are to be believed, the handset could be powered by Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7885 chipset, backed by 4GB of RAM. It is expected to ship with Android 9 Pie-based One UI out-of-the-box and positioned in between Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy A40 could be priced at 249 Euros which would translate to around Rs 20,000 in India. The report claims that the smartphone will be hitting most European markets soon and it may even be launched in India.

Finally, the Samsung UK website also quotes the Galaxy A20e, of which nothing is known at the moment. But by the device name, it is expected to be located between the Galaxy A10 and the Galaxy A20 model. Additionally, the newly launched Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 are all set to go on sale on March 2 in India, while the Galaxy A10 will be available starting March 20.