comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online
News

Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online

News

The rumored Samsung Galaxy A90 is expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70 smartphones.

  • Published: January 16, 2019 11:45 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy J6+ 2018 4

Samsung is reportedly planning a huge revamp of its smartphone lineup this year to further simplify its portfolio. There are rumors that the company could be combining the Galaxy J, Galaxy C, Galaxy On series into a single lineup called the Galaxy M. But now, an upcoming Galaxy A series device has been spotted with model number SM-A905F.

As per SamMobile, this model is likely to be the Galaxy A90. It will feature a 128GB storage option with up to 8GB of RAM. It is unclear if that is going to be the only storage option available for buyers. The leak further mentions that the smartphone will be available in a bunch of colors including black, gold, and silver with possible gradient finish. The Samsung Galaxy A90 is expected to go on sale sometime in Q2 2019 alongside the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70.

Samsung Galaxy A90 rumored specifications, features

Based on what has been leaked so far, the Galaxy A90 could feature competitive specifications. These include a 6.41-inch FHD+ OLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC under the hood. The internal memory will be expandable using a microSD card, which will slot into the hybrid SIM setup.

For photography, the smartphone is rumored to come with a triple or quad camera-setup at the back. Other rumored features include Quick Charge 3.0 support, face unlock feature, and USB Type-C port. On the software front, it could run Android 9.0 Pie-based Samsung One UI. The Galaxy A90 is expected to come with a notched Infinity-V panel or a punch-hole Infinity-O screen.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

As for the Samsung Galaxy A50, it is likely to feature a 24-megapixel camera at the back, and a combination of 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. It is expected to run Android 9.0 Pie OS out-of-the-box. The OS will be wrapped under Samsung’s new One UI. The Galaxy A50 was also spotted on Geekbench running the Exynos 9610 SoC under the hood.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2019 11:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24
thumb-img
News
Meizu 16T (Turbo) gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 855 in the works: Meizu CEO
thumb-img
News
Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR with Qi Wireless charging support launched
thumb-img
News
Sony MWC 2019 invites are going out, may launch Xperia XZ4

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24

Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update

Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019

Nokia to cut jobs, says slow 5G progress not cause for layoffs

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24
Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online
Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019

News

Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019
Flipkart Mobiles Republic Day 2019 Sneak Peek: Deals on Poco F1, Oppo F9 Pro, Galaxy S8 and more

News

Flipkart Mobiles Republic Day 2019 Sneak Peek: Deals on Poco F1, Oppo F9 Pro, Galaxy S8 and more
Smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Smartphone deals of the day

हिंदी समाचार

एयरटेल ने अंडमान और निकोबार में शुरू की 4G सर्विस

वनप्लस 5 और 5T को मिली नई ओपन Beta अपडेट, शामिल किए गए हैं कई नए फीचर्स और सुधार

सैमसंग Galaxy S10+ को गीकबेंच पर मिला अच्छा स्कोर, जानें क्या होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

BSNL का 299 रुपये ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान देगा 1.5GB डाटा हर दिन, जानें सभी फायदें

प्ले स्टोर से गूगल हटाएगी गलत तरीके से कॉल लॉग और SMS का एक्सेस मांगने वाली ऐप्स

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24
News
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24
Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update
Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019

News

Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019
Nokia to cut jobs, says slow 5G progress not cause for layoffs

News

Nokia to cut jobs, says slow 5G progress not cause for layoffs