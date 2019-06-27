comscore Samsung Galaxy A90 5G leak reveals 45W fast charging, triple cameras
  Samsung Galaxy A90 leak reveals 45W fast charging, triple cameras, 5G support and more
Samsung Galaxy A90 leak reveals 45W fast charging, triple cameras, 5G support and more

The Samsung Galaxy A90 leak reveals it will pack triple cameras, Snapdragon 855 SoC, in-display fingerprint sensor and more. Samsung could also launch a 5G variant of the Galaxy A90 phone.

  Published: June 27, 2019 3:43 PM IST
Rumors around the Samsung Galaxy A90 have been doing rounds on the web. Now, new details have surfaced online. The company is also said to be working on a 5G variant of the Galaxy A90 device. The Samsung Galaxy A90 leak further suggests that the phone will offer support for triple cameras. Both the models will reportedly pack a Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood.

Moreover, the devices will likely be a part of Samsung‘s Galaxy A series. A previous report that claimed Galaxy A90 will be launched under the Galaxy R series has been debunked. Tipster @OnLeaks claims that the alleged Galaxy A90 will carry the model number SM-A908 and offer 5G support. It will reportedly also come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Optics wise, there could be a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera. The setup is also likely to be assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel camera. The 5G variant is also said to support 45W fast charging tech. Both the standard and 5G variants might sport a massive 6.7-inch display. As per the Samsung Galaxy A90 leak, the non-5G version will carry SM-A905 model number.

Similar to the 5G version, the standard model will also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the imaging front, the standard Galaxy A90 variant could also feature a 48-megapixel primary camera. This setup will reportedly be paired with a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. It is also tipped to offer Tilt OIS tech, which seems to be a version of the OIS.

A previous report claimed that the device will not come with a front camera. This further indicates that the triple lens setup may come with a rotating design. The Galaxy A90 could bear a small 3,700mAh battery. In terms of software, the handset is likely to run Android 9 Pie-based Samsung One UI out-of-the-box. Besides, the Galaxy A90 will not be the only phone from Samsung to 5G connectivity support. A few reports claim that a 5G version of the Galaxy Note 10 could also be released in the market. Further reports claim that the Galaxy Note 10 is said to make its debut on August 7 this year.

Features Samsung Galaxy A90
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.73-inch
Internal Memory
Rear Camera 48MP + 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera rotating camera
Battery 3,700mAh

