Rumors around the Samsung Galaxy A90 have been doing rounds on the web. Now, new details have surfaced online. The company is also said to be working on a 5G variant of the Galaxy A90 device. The Samsung Galaxy A90 leak further suggests that the phone will offer support for triple cameras. Both the models will reportedly pack a Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood.

Moreover, the devices will likely be a part of Samsung‘s Galaxy A series. A previous report that claimed Galaxy A90 will be launched under the Galaxy R series has been debunked. Tipster @OnLeaks claims that the alleged Galaxy A90 will carry the model number SM-A908 and offer 5G support. It will reportedly also come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Optics wise, there could be a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera. The setup is also likely to be assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel camera. The 5G variant is also said to support 45W fast charging tech. Both the standard and 5G variants might sport a massive 6.7-inch display. As per the Samsung Galaxy A90 leak, the non-5G version will carry SM-A905 model number.

Similar to the 5G version, the standard model will also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the imaging front, the standard Galaxy A90 variant could also feature a 48-megapixel primary camera. This setup will reportedly be paired with a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. It is also tipped to offer Tilt OIS tech, which seems to be a version of the OIS.

A previous report claimed that the device will not come with a front camera. This further indicates that the triple lens setup may come with a rotating design. The Galaxy A90 could bear a small 3,700mAh battery. In terms of software, the handset is likely to run Android 9 Pie-based Samsung One UI out-of-the-box. Besides, the Galaxy A90 will not be the only phone from Samsung to 5G connectivity support. A few reports claim that a 5G version of the Galaxy Note 10 could also be released in the market. Further reports claim that the Galaxy Note 10 is said to make its debut on August 7 this year.

Features Samsung Galaxy A90 Price – Chipset Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.73-inch Internal Memory Rear Camera 48MP + 12MP + 5MP Front Camera rotating camera Battery 3,700mAh

