Samsung Galaxy A90 leak reveals Snapdragon 7150, 48-megapixel camera and more

New information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A90 has surfaced online. As part of the recent leak, detailed specifications for the device have leaked revealing some important details. This information comes right before Samsung is planning to launch a new device at a launch event on April 10. According to the report, the device is likely to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7150 SoC. We have not really heard anything about the SoC which means that the Galaxy A90 may be the first smartphone to launch in the market with the said processor.

This information was initially posted on Weibo, and then later picked up by MSP. According to the leak, in addition to the Snapdragon 7150, Galaxy A90 is also expected to sport a triple-camera setup with a slider design. The setup is likely to include a 48-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a dedicated ToF sensor for depth mapping. The report also stated that the device will not come with a front camera, which indicates that the triple camera may come with a rotating camera design.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

The slider design part of the leak is not new as we mentioned that aspect in a previous report. Other aspects that the report covered include the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution, a 3,700mAh battery along with support for 25W fast charging technology. In terms of the software, the Samsung Galaxy A90 is likely to come with Android 9 Pie-based Samsung One UI out-of-the-box.

The report also stated that Snapdragon 7150 SoC, the unreleased processor by Qualcomm is likely to launch to be known as Qualcomm Snapdragon 712. In line with the name of the processor, it is likely to be the successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 that launched last year.