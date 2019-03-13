Samsung Galaxy A90 may be a gaming-centric smartphone, likely to come to the USA

comscore
Previous reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy A90 will come with a rotating pop-up camera.

Samsung has been working on a number of new devices as part of its Galaxy A lineup. The company has already launched three Galaxy A devices, the Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Samsung Galaxy A50 in the Indian market last month. More rumors have since cropped up online indicating that that company is working on more devices to expand the lineup. This is in addition to its Galaxy M lineup and the flagship Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices. According to recently uncovered information, the company is working on launching the Samsung Galaxy A90 that may be a gaming-centric smartphone.

The company also seem to have accidentally revealed that the device was coming to the USA. According to a report by Dutch website Galaxy Club, the company accidentally mentioned the ‘Ultimate Gaming Device’ is coming soon on its US website. This indicates that the device may not be watered down and could hold its own against the likes of the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 lineup. Initial rumors indicated that the A90 was expected to only launch in the Chinese market.

The information about the US release comes right after more reports that indicated that the smartphone was also going to launch in the European market. The report also stated that the smartphone maker is advertising the gaming capabilities of the upcoming device with the help of Asphalt 9, a relatively high-end game from Game Loft. Previous reports indicate that A90 will come with a rotating pop-up camera.

There is no other information available about the device at the time of writing in terms of specifics or availability. However, given that all the promotional material is already available for the device, it is likely that Samsung may reveal it in coming weeks, if not days. This report comes right after the company rolled out a new software update for Galaxy Note 8 users with March 2019 Android security

