Samsung Galaxy A90 might debut as Galaxy R series, 5G support and 45W charging tipped

Samsung Galaxy A90 is now tipped to debut as part of Galaxy R series. This new series could bring 5G to the masses along with new camera features and ultra fast charging.

  Published: June 23, 2019 10:52 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-a80-bgr-12

Samsung Galaxy A90 is among one of the most rumored smartphones. The Galaxy A80 was initially rumored to debut as the Galaxy A90. When that didn’t happen, rumors came to light claiming Galaxy A90 is a different device altogether. Now, the latest set of leak claims the device may not be called that after all. Yes, the story of purported Galaxy A90 cannot get any weirder.

Samsung Galaxy A90: Here is what we know so far

Popular leakster OnLeaks has claimed on Twitter that there is no Galaxy A90 in Samsung’s portfolio. He adds that this rumored device will likely be launched as part of the new Galaxy R series. In a tweet, he adds that Samsung has two models already in the pipeline. Both the models will reportedly have huge displays and triple cameras.

OnLeaks further adds that at least one of the Galaxy R series devices will support 5G. The second device is tipped to come with a unique camera feature. Another leakster IceUniverse claims that the 5G Galaxy R series smartphone will support 45W ultra fast charging. This is said to be the same fast charging solution rumored for Galaxy Note 10 Pro as well.

In a nutshell, the model number SM-A90X used for Galaxy A90 might never hold true in the real world. If above rumors hold true then this Galaxy R series smartphone could be a midrange 5G smartphone. 5G is still in its infancy but bringing it to lower price point could propel it’s adoption. A lot remains unknown at this point. The rumored fast charging also remains a matter of contention.

Samsung‘s revamped Galaxy A series has been a hit so far. The Korean giant has released a number of successful models in the portfolio. At the time, Samsung said it aims to simplify it’s product offering. With Galaxy R series, we might see Samsung return to its roots. One where it offers expansive product portfolios that eventually confuse even it’s die hard fans.

