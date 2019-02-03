Samsung Galaxy A90 rumored to feature pop-up selfie camera like Vivo NEX

Samsung is set to copy Vivo and launch a smartphone with pop-up selfie camera. Smartphone makers are trying hard to offer phones with full-screen display and no notch and in that quest, the two solutions that have come on top is that of hole punch display and elevating selfie camera. While Samsung has already launched a hole punch display smartphone in China called the Galaxy A8s, it is set to launch a smartphone with pop-up selfie camera next.

According to popular leakster Ice Universe, the upcoming smartphone in the Galaxy A-series will be the first Samsung phone to have such a design. The tipster says that the device will be called Galaxy A90 and will be Samsung’s first in the market with a pop-up selfie camera. He also adds that the phone will have no notch or hole and offer a perfect viewing experience. Samsung has been trying to make its Galaxy A-series stand out for bringing innovative design and new industry features. The Galaxy A7, Galaxy A9 and Galaxy A8s all brought new features and it is no surprise that the first pop-up camera phone belongs to Galaxy A-series as well.

Why do I say that the A90 is perfect? The answer is that the Galaxy A90 will be Samsung’s first pop-up front camera phone, so its screen is perfect, there is no Notch, no Hole. pic.twitter.com/j01WWtPzh8 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) 2 February 2019

To recall, the Galaxy A8s was the first device to go on sale with a hole punch display design but it was limited to Chinese market. The Galaxy A7 was Samsung’s first phone with triple rear camera setup while the Galaxy A9 is the first to feature quad camera setup on the back. With the Galaxy A90, Samsung could just widen its product portfolio with interesting mix of features and design.

This is not the first time that we have heard about the Galaxy A90 from Samsung. A leak last month claimed that the smartphone will come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage option. It is tipped to go on sale sometime in Q2 2019 and might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It could have a triple or quad-camera setup on the back and offer competitive features.