comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A90 render video shows sliding mechanism with rotating camera
News

Samsung Galaxy A90 render video shows sliding mechanism with rotating camera

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 will be launched on April 9 and will compete with upcoming OnePlus 7 in the premium mid-range segment.

  • Published: April 5, 2019 9:30 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A90 render main

Source: Waqar Khan/Twitter

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy A90, the newest flagship in the Galaxy A-series, on April 9. Ahead of its launch next week, the smartphone has been part of multiple leaks and even the company inadvertently confirmed that it will be the first device to feature a notch-less Infinity screen. In order to achieve a notch-less screen, Samsung is expected to adopt a slider design similar to that of Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 and Honor Magic 2. Now, more details have emerged about the slider design and how it be unique compared to that offered by its rivals.

A new render of the device suggests that the Galaxy A90 will have a slider that will raise its dual camera system, and it will then rotate to become the selfie camera. Twitter user IceUniverse, who has a proven track record of predicting Samsung‘s product lineup, confirmed the renders made by Waqar Khan as “almost completely correct”. The information was also corroborated by OnLeaks, who tweeted that the Galaxy A90 will have a sliding and rotating camera.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A90 Render Video

Smartphone makers, who raced to adopt the notch after Apple launched the iPhone X in 2017, are now racing to ditch the notch. The biggest challenge has been how to embed the selfie camera and while we are far from in-screen cameras, the most viable solution seems to be the pop-up selfie camera mechanism seen on the Oppo F11 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro. If true, this design from Samsung could win by utilizing the rear camera as selfie camera and does so without the need for a second screen seen on phones like the Nubia X.

Another advantage is that Galaxy A90 seems to be using traditional earpiece, which is better than the acoustic displays used by some manufacturers. The render also shows that the Galaxy A90 will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor but is likely to lack facial recognition support. The video also shows that it will have two mechanical parts – one in the form of slider and second in the form of the rotating camera mechanism.

Samsung Galaxy A90 will feature notch-less Infinity screen, the company confirms

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A90 will feature notch-less Infinity screen, the company confirms

The camera seems to be always rear facing and switches to selfie mode when the user slides it up. The real question being what happens if the user pushes down the slider when the camera is still in selfie mode. Samsung will likely answer those questions at the launch event scheduled for April 9. The Galaxy A-series has been used to experiment before and the Galaxy A9 was the first to feature quad camera setup. It needs to be seen how the Galaxy A90 stacks up against competition.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2019 9:30 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online
News
Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online
Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched

News

Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched

Samsung Galaxy M30 next sale on April 9

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 next sale on April 9

Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone available for Rs 11,348: Here's how you can buy

Deals

Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone available for Rs 11,348: Here's how you can buy

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to be available again on April 6 via Amazon India

News

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to be available again on April 6 via Amazon India

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Amazon working Alexa-powered truly wireless headphones: Report

Xiaomi decides to stop software support for its Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and more

Google Camera app will soon get integrated with AR measuring app

Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online

Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online
Samsung Galaxy M30 next sale on April 9

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 next sale on April 9
Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000

News

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000
Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Oppo K1

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Oppo K1

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Fan Festival 2019 : Xiaomi Mi A2 स्मार्टफोन में मिल रही है शानदार डील, ऐसे पाएं 2500 रुपये का एडिशनल ऑफ

Amazon Quiz 5 April 2019: अमेजन यूजर्स 5 सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें Tommy Hilfiger Watch

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2019: 20 हजार का POCO F1 स्मार्टफोन 1 रुपये में खरीदें, जल्दी करें

14,500 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ Vu का 32-इंच एंड्रॉइड स्मार्ट TV

बैक में चार कैमरे और इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के साथ दिखाई दिया Motorola का नया स्मार्टफोन

News

Amazon working Alexa-powered truly wireless headphones: Report
News
Amazon working Alexa-powered truly wireless headphones: Report
Xiaomi decides to stop software support for its Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and more

News

Xiaomi decides to stop software support for its Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and more
Google Camera app will soon get integrated with AR measuring app

News

Google Camera app will soon get integrated with AR measuring app
Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online
Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched

News

Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched