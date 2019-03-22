comscore
  Samsung Galaxy A90 will feature notch-less Infinity screen, the company confirms
Samsung Galaxy A90 will feature notch-less Infinity screen, the company confirms

Samsung has scheduled an event on April 10 where it is expected to launch the Galaxy A90 and other devices.

  Published: March 22, 2019 9:23 AM IST
Samsung has announced the launch of its next Galaxy A-series smartphone last week. While it was speculated that the Korean giant will launch the Galaxy A90 on April 10, the company has now seemingly confirmed the name and features of the device. Samsung Galaxy A90, as can be seen from details posted by the company, will be the first device with a notch-less Infinity Display design. This means that the upcoming Galaxy A90 may not adopt the hole punch selfie camera design seen on the Galaxy S10 series or the Infinity U display design seen on recently launched Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones.

An English language page was inadvertently posted on Samsung Indonesia’s website that details the benefits of having a notch-less infinity screen. In the footnote, the page reveals that notch-less Infinity screen will only be available on the Galaxy A90. The previous leaks have pointed at Galaxy A90 being the first Samsung smartphone with a pop-up camera design. The image shown in the document shows another A-series smartphone but it does point at Galaxy A90 being different from other devices.

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions: Mid-rangers with premium features

The page, which has been removed since, was first spotted by GalaxyClub and it looks like the Galaxy A90 will be the flagship smartphone in Samsung’s Galaxy A-series lineup. The design could be similar to that of Vivo and Oppo, which have launched the V15 Pro and F11 Pro, with a pop-up selfie camera setup in markets like India. Samsung currently sells the Galaxy A20 in Russia and Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 in other markets.

The new Galaxy A-series smartphones are Samsung’s effort to revamp its product lineup, which have lost ground to Chinese rivals in the market. The leaks so far suggest that Galaxy A90 won’t be the only device from Samsung at its April 10 event. The company is also tipped to introduce the Galaxy A20e alongside the Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A70 smartphones. If Samsung goes with a pop-up selfie camera design, then the Galaxy A90 will emerge as clear star of the show.

  • Published Date: March 22, 2019 9:23 AM IST

