Samsung Galaxy A91 full specifications leaked online

Samsung is preparing one more premium smartphone in the Galaxy A series, it’s rumored as the Galaxy A91. This time around, it is a flagship-grade smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. The South Korean electronics giant launched the refreshed Galaxy A series this year along with online only Galaxy M series. Samsung claims that both series have done really well for them. As a result, we are currently witnessing mid-year refreshes for the Galaxy M and Galaxy A lineup.

Adding to the Galaxy A lineup, the company is reportedly ready with a new Samsung Galaxy A91. As of now, there is no exact launch date for the smartphone, but alleged specifications have been leaked online by Sammobile. Some reports indicate that this may make its way to the market before the end of the year. While some report says that it will launch in 2020. The handset reportedly carries SM0A915F model number, and following are the full specifications leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy A91 leaked specifications

As per a report, the Samsung Galaxy A91 will come with a 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution and Infinity-U notch. The smartphone is expected to add a Snapdragon 855 SoC in the device with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is also rumored to feature a dedicated microSD card slot with support for up to 512GB additional storage. All these specifications are similar to what one gets in the Galaxy A90 5G variant.

In the camera department, the device is also likely to feature a triple rear camera. It is reported to come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Lastly, the third sensor of the setup will feature a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping.

The report also notes that the device will sport a 32-megapixel front sensor. For connectivity, the smartphone will feature Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and Wi-Fi. The Galaxy A91 is said to feature a 4,500mAh battery will support for 45W fast charging technology. On the software end, the device is likely to feature Android 10-based One UI 2.

