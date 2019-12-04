comscore Samsung Galaxy A91 leak: India launch date, prices, specs | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy A91 leak shows the upcoming device from all possible angles

Samsung Galaxy A91 is expected to launch sometime in early 2020. Leaked renders now show us the upcoming device from all possible angles.

  • Published: December 4, 2019 11:04 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-a91-renders-leaked

Image Credit: 91 Mobiles

Samsung is widely expected to launch its much-rumored Galaxy A91 smartphone sometime next year. Previous leaks have given us a glimpse at some of the key features. Now, a new Samsung Galaxy A91 leak shows us what the upcoming device will look like.

3D renders of the upcoming Samsung device give us a look at it from all possible angles. The latest Samsung Galaxy A91 leak comes courtesy of 91Mobiles. Looking at the renders, there are definitely some design cues taken from older Samsung devices. Up front, the punch-hole camera is placed in a manner similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

The back of the device is a tad curvy and sports a quad-camera setup at the top-left corner. The overall design language somewhat resembles the Galaxy S11 leaked renders we have come across recently. The setup is said to include a periscope zoom lens and is accompanied by a LED flash.

Samsung Galaxy A91 features, specifications expected

As per previous leaks, the Galaxy A91 will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display running at FHD+ resolution. Samsung also teased that the smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. Accompanying it will be up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB storage.

Other rumored features include a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. There’s also likely to be a 5G variant of the device, though there is no word on the launch markets. Lastly, it is also likely to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. On the software front, the device will run the latest Android 10 out-of-the-box.

  • Published Date: December 4, 2019 11:04 AM IST

