Samsung Galaxy A91 to launch with Snapdragon 855 and more

South Korean smartphone maker and electronics giant Samsung has launched numerous devices this year. A bulk of these launches have been limited to the budget Galaxy M series and the mid-range Galaxy A series. In fact, just months after the launch, the company is currently rolling out a mid-year refresh for the Galaxy M lineup. Around the same time, a new report has surfaced online highlighting details about unannounced Samsung Galaxy A91. The highlights include possible specifications of the rumored upcoming smartphone. Before we dig deeper, it is worth noting that there is no concrete information on the exact launch date for the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A91 specifications

As per a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy A91 will come with SM0A915F model number. It is likely to feature a 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution and Infinity-U notch. The smartphone is expected to add a Snapdragon 855 SoC in the device with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is also rumored to feature a dedicated microSD card slot with support for up to 512GB additional storage. All these specifications are similar to what one gets in the Galaxy A90 5G variant.

Moving forward, the device is also likely to feature a triple rear camera. This camera is likely to come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Lastly, the third sensor of the setup will feature a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The report also noted that the device will sport a 32-megapixel front sensor. For connectivity, the smartphone will feature Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and Wi-Fi.

Beyond this, the device may feature a 4,500mAh battery will support for 45W fast charging technology. On the software end, the device is likely to feature Android 10-based One UI 2. Some reports indicate that this may make its way to the market before the end of the year. While some report says that it will launch in 2020.