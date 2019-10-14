comscore Samsung Galaxy A91 to launch with Snapdragon 855 and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A91 to feature Snapdragon 855 and 45W fast charging
News

Samsung Galaxy A91 to feature Snapdragon 855 and 45W fast charging

News

The highlights include possible specifications of the rumored upcoming Samsung Galaxy A91. Before we dig deeper, it is worth noting that there is no concrete information on the exact launch date for the smartphone.

  • Published: October 14, 2019 12:47 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G main

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

South Korean smartphone maker and electronics giant Samsung has launched numerous devices this year. A bulk of these launches have been limited to the budget Galaxy M series and the mid-range Galaxy A series. In fact, just months after the launch, the company is currently rolling out a mid-year refresh for the Galaxy M lineup. Around the same time, a new report has surfaced online highlighting details about unannounced Samsung Galaxy A91. The highlights include possible specifications of the rumored upcoming smartphone. Before we dig deeper, it is worth noting that there is no concrete information on the exact launch date for the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A91 specifications

As per a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy A91 will come with SM0A915F model number. It is likely to feature a 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution and Infinity-U notch. The smartphone is expected to add a Snapdragon 855 SoC in the device with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is also rumored to feature a dedicated microSD card slot with support for up to 512GB additional storage. All these specifications are similar to what one gets in the Galaxy A90 5G variant.

Samsung Galaxy A91 will support 45W super fast charging, company confirms

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A91 will support 45W super fast charging, company confirms

Moving forward, the device is also likely to feature a triple rear camera. This camera is likely to come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Lastly, the third sensor of the setup will feature a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The report also noted that the device will sport a 32-megapixel front sensor. For connectivity, the smartphone will feature Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and Wi-Fi.

Beyond this, the device may feature a 4,500mAh battery will support for 45W fast charging technology. On the software end, the device is likely to feature Android 10-based One UI 2. Some reports indicate that this may make its way to the market before the end of the year. While some report says that it will launch in 2020.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 14, 2019 12:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone SE 2 may launch in the first quarter of 2020
News
Apple iPhone SE 2 may launch in the first quarter of 2020
Apple iPad 2019 with 10.2-inch now on sale starting at Rs 29,900

News

Apple iPad 2019 with 10.2-inch now on sale starting at Rs 29,900

Vodafone Rs 399 postpaid plan offers 150GB extra data to new customers

Telecom

Vodafone Rs 399 postpaid plan offers 150GB extra data to new customers

Top 10 smartphone deals on Flipkart and Amazon India

Deals

Top 10 smartphone deals on Flipkart and Amazon India

Oppo A9 2020 gets a price cut in India; now starts from Rs 15,990

Deals

Oppo A9 2020 gets a price cut in India; now starts from Rs 15,990

Most Popular

Apple iPhone 11 Review

Nokia 7.2 Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Review

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Hands-on and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Apple iPhone SE 2 may launch in the first quarter of 2020

Apple iPad 2019 with 10.2-inch now on sale starting at Rs 29,900

Samsung Galaxy A91 to launch with Snapdragon 855 and more

Nokia 9 Pureview running Android 10 spotted on Geekbench

Realme X2 Pro hands-on video, official renders leaked

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top 10 smartphone deals on Flipkart and Amazon India

Deals

Top 10 smartphone deals on Flipkart and Amazon India
Samsung Galaxy A91 to launch with Snapdragon 855 and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A91 to launch with Snapdragon 855 and more
Realme X2 Pro hands-on video, official renders leaked

News

Realme X2 Pro hands-on video, official renders leaked
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch soon
Samsung Galaxy Fold once again sold out in 30 minutes in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold once again sold out in 30 minutes in India

हिंदी समाचार

TECNO CAMON 12 Air ट्रिपल बैक कैमरे के साथ भारत में 9,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

India Mobile Congress 2019 : Airtel ने दिखाया 5G नेटवर्क का डेमो, 1000Mbps से ज्यादा रही इंटरनेट डाउनलोडिंग स्पीड

Kashmir में PostPaid मोबाइल फोन सर्विस 72 दिनों के बाद फिर हुई बहाल

Nubia Red Magic 3S भारत में 17 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन का हेंड्स ऑन वीडियो सामने आया, डिजाइन और स्पेसफिकेशंस लॉन्च से पहले हुए लीक

News

Apple iPhone SE 2 may launch in the first quarter of 2020
News
Apple iPhone SE 2 may launch in the first quarter of 2020
Apple iPad 2019 with 10.2-inch now on sale starting at Rs 29,900

News

Apple iPad 2019 with 10.2-inch now on sale starting at Rs 29,900
Samsung Galaxy A91 to launch with Snapdragon 855 and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A91 to launch with Snapdragon 855 and more
Nokia 9 Pureview running Android 10 spotted on Geekbench

News

Nokia 9 Pureview running Android 10 spotted on Geekbench
Realme X2 Pro hands-on video, official renders leaked

News

Realme X2 Pro hands-on video, official renders leaked