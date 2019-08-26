Samsung recently launched its latest Galaxy Note 10 series. The flagship Galaxy Note 10+ is the first device to support the company’s new 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0 tech. It is worth noting that the South Korean giant doesn’t ship the 45W charger in the box. Now, the company’s Hungary website has confirmed that the Galaxy A91 phone will also offer support for the 45W fast charging.

The listing mentioned that the list of compatible models for the 45W charger includes “Galaxy Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G, A91 and higher.” Furthermore, the website also revealed that Samsung Galaxy A90 (5G) will come with 25W fast charging support. Besides, recently, the camera specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A-series 2020 models surfaced online. It was reported that the Galaxy A91 handset will come with a quad rear camera setup.

The Galaxy A91 will reportedly be the first Samsung phone to feature a 108-megapixel camera sensor, Sammobile reports. The second camera will be a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, the third will be a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and the fourth will be a ToF depth sensor. The rest details regarding the Samsung smartphone are still under the wraps.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, on the other hand, is said to debut with three cameras at the back. The setup is rumored to support “Tilt OIS” technology. It was recently spotted on the South Korean certification website NRRA. Additionally, the device has already received the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certifications in the past. The Galaxy A90 5G is likely to pack a Snapdragon 855 SoC along with at least 6GB RAM. We might get to see a whopping 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display along with FHD+ resolution.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Price 79999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels Internal Memory 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF Front Camera 10MP Battery 4,500mAh

