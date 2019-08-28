comscore Samsung Galaxy A91 with 6.67-inch display to launch in India soon
Samsung Galaxy A91 with 6.67-inch display to launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy A91 is now tipped to launch alongside the Galaxy A90 and will feature a 6.67-inch display.

  Published: August 28, 2019 5:32 PM IST
Samsung is set to strengthen its Galaxy A-series with the launch of Galaxy A91 smartphone. The company is yet to launch the Galaxy A90 but rumors about Galaxy A91 have already started appearing online. The first details about the existence of Galaxy A91 camera from Samsung directly. The company clearly mentioned that Galaxy A91 will be compatible with its 45W charger on the official page. The device will debut as a high-end offering in the Galaxy A family.

The Galaxy A91 is expected to bear model number SM-A915G and is expected to come with a 6.67-inch display. The exact design of the device is not known just yet but is likely to come in black and white colors. Tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that Galaxy A91 is launching in India soon. He also revealed that Samsung plans to launch Galaxy A90 5G in China, Europe and Korea. Now, DroidShout reports that the Galaxy A91 will launch with 128GB of internal storage. It is tipped to launch with a price tag of between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000.

The Galaxy A90 5G is also said to come with the same 6.67-inch display seen on the Galaxy A91. It has model number SM-A908B/N/0 and is not expected to different from the Galaxy A91. The Indian variant of the Galaxy A90 will not support 5G. The Galaxy A90 5G has already passed through Korea’s NRRA and Bluetooth SIG suggesting the launch is imminent. There is no word on the exact launch either but there is a possibility that both devices will launch sometime in October.

If leaks so far are anything to go by then the Galaxy A90 5G will arrive with support for 25W fast charge. The Galaxy A91, on the other hand, will support 45W fast charge. Since the Galaxy A90 is tipped to come with 5G, it is likely to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. There are also rumors of a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera. The Galaxy A91 might well become the first smartphone from Samsung with a 108-megapixel primary camera.

  • Published Date: August 28, 2019 5:32 PM IST

