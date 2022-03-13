The date of the Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event has been revealed. The upcoming launch event will be held next week on March 17. According to tipster Evan Blass, the event will be live-streamed through Samsung’s official website. Also Read - Samsung to launch Galaxy S22 series in the metaverse just to be relevant

According to reports, the company will launch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy A73 5G at an event. Last month, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series were launched at the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2022.

Samsung has started sending out invites for the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on March 17 at 10 am. Since the invites, it is now almost certain that the company could launch Galaxy A52 and A72 in the event.

Both the smartphones are about to enter the market as the successors to the Galaxy A51, and A71 launched last year. It is expected that both the smartphones to be launched will get an IP67 rating. If this happens, both these smartphones will become the first smartphone of the Galaxy A series to come with this rating.

In both smartphones, the company will offer a display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The company can launch Galaxy A52 in 5G and 4G variants. The Galaxy A72 is expected to come only in the 4G variant.

The company can offer a 6.5-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display in Galaxy A52 and a 6.7-inch in Galaxy A72. The display will come with an Infinity-O design. The company can offer a 32-megapixel camera for a selfie on both these smartphones.

If we talk about the rear camera setup found in both smartphones, then the Galaxy A52 will get four rear cameras. It can be given a 64-megapixel primary camera with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

As per previous reports, the Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A53 5G are said to run One UI 4 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, while the Galaxy A53 5G will sport a 6.52-inch AMOLED display.

Both are said to get a 120Hz refresh rate display. While the Galaxy A73 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, the Galaxy A53 5G will reportedly get the Exynos 1200 chip.