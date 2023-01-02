comscore Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go with Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 SoC launched: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go with Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 SoC launched: All you need to know

Samsung has unveiled its new laptop, Galaxy Book2 Go, which features a Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 compute platform processor, a 14-inch Full HD LCD screen and much more.

Highlights

  • Samsung has unveiled its new laptop.
  • It features a Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 compute platform processor.
  • Galaxy Book2 Go is a compact, high-performance PC.
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go

Samsung has unveiled its new laptop, Galaxy Book2 Go, which features a Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 compute platform processor, a 14-inch Full HD LCD screen and much more. The new Galaxy Book2 Go is a compact, high-performance PC that “represents an affordable entry point to the Galaxy Book2 range”, the tech giant said in a blogpost. The laptop is thin and light with a thickness of 15.5 mm and a weight of 1.44 kg. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F04 to launch on January 4 in India: Check price, specs

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Specifications:

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Book 2 Go sports a 14-inch IPS LCD panel with a Full HD resolution and 180-degree hinge. The machine is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 chipset that features a 40 percent faster CPU and a 35 percent more powerful GPU compared to the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 that was used in the Galaxy Book Go. The new chipset also brings a slew of other features like faster wireless connectivity with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Also Read - Best of 2022: Top tech gadgets launched in India in 2022

It also supports LPDDR4X RAM that clock at 3,200MHz and NVMe SSD storage. Qualcomm is also claiming that the new chip brings upgrades in its AI processing as well. Samsung hasn’t revealed the RAM, storage, and battery capacity of its new notebook. Also Read - After Samsung, TSMC starts mass production of 3nm chips

The laptop runs Windows 11 out of the box and comes with Galaxy ecosystem features like Galaxy Buds Auto Switch, Link To Windows, Multi Control (a Galaxy tablet), Quick Share, Samsung Notes, and Second Screen.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Availability:

The Galaxy Book 2 Go will be available for purchase in France exclusively through Samsung.com starting January 20, 2023.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2023 3:21 PM IST
