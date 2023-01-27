comscore Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series battery, display and more details leaked online
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Ultra specifications leaked ahead of launch on February 1

It is expected that this laptop series is expected to include a Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

  • The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is expected to house a 76Whr battery that will come with a 136W charger. 
  • The report reveals that the Samsung Galaxy 3 Pro is likely to be available in two size variants: 14-inch and 16-inch.
  • Both laptops are expected to feature a 3K AMOLED display and 13th Gen Intel Core chipsets, just like the Ultra models
Samsung has announced to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 globally. The company has confirmed that alongside the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, it will also launch Galaxy Book 3 series at the event. It is expected that this laptop series is expected to include a Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Ahead of the launch, MySmartPrice has revealed the specifications of the two upcoming laptops. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 10,000: Samsung Galaxy M04, Poco M4 Pro and more

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra expected specifications

As per the report, the Ultra variant will be the high-end model of the series. It is likely to be powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor and offer up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD PCIe Gen 4 storage. Additionally, it is expected to come with a dedicated GPU in the form of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070. Also Read - Samsung Grand Republic Sale: Best deals on Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

As for the display, it might feature a 16-inch 3K AMOLED display that offers 2880x1080p resolution. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is expected to house a 76Whr battery that will come with a 136W charger. Also Read - Samsung to host Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1: Here's what we expect

In terms of weight, the laptop is likely to weigh only 1.8kg and will be 17mm in thickness. The laptop will also come with AKG-tuned quad-speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro expected specifications

The report reveals that the Samsung Galaxy 3 Pro is likely to be available in two size variants: 14-inch and 16-inch. Both laptops are expected to feature a 3K AMOLED display and 13th Gen Intel Core chipsets, just like the Ultra models.

The 14-inch model is likely to be powered by the Core i5-1340P chipset while the 16-inch model might come with a Core i7-1360P processor. Both models are likely to offer 16GB RAM with up to 1TB NVMe SSD PCIe Gen4 SSD. These laptops might stick with the Intel Iris Xe iGPU.

As for the battery, the 14-inch model is likely to be equipped with a 63Whr battery while the 16-inch variant might come with a 76Whr battery. In terms of weight, the 14-inch model is likely to weigh 1.2kg and will be 11mm in thickness, while the other is expected to weigh 1.6 kg and will be 13mm in thickness.

  • Published Date: January 27, 2023 9:12 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series specifications leaked online

OnePlus launch event set for February 7: All you need to know

OnePlus launch event set for February 7: All you need to know

Windows 11 to refresh File explorer with improved UI

Google makes changes to Android in India: Here s what that means

Buying a 5G phone in India is easier than buying a 4G phone: Samsung India

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: My experience with 5G network in different Indian cities

Highway charging is one of our top priorities: Tata Motors

BharOS is here: All you need to know

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

