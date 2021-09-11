Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition, Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition launched: Price, specifications

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Book Business Edition and Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition laptops in the US. The difference between the new Business variants and the normal variants is an enhanced software setup with comprehensive business tools, advanced security features, simple IT deployment and management. Both the new laptops are powered by Intel’s 11th-generation processors and are Intel Evo certified. Also Read - Microsoft releases ISOs for Windows 11 vNext alongside other builds

Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition, Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition: Price

Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition is priced at $899 (approximately Rs 66,100) and the Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition starts at $1,099 (approximately Rs 88,100). Both the laptops will be made available in Mystic Blue and Mystic Silver colour options via the company's official website.

Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition sports a 15.6-inch full HD LCD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core processor (up to Core i7) paired with up to Intel Iris Xe graphics. The device comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe SSD storage. It runs Windows 10 Pro and comes with an optional fingerprint reader.

The laptop features Dolby Atmos audio and is backed by a 54Whr battery with support for 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB 3.2, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition comes in two display options: 13.3-inch and 15-inch. It features a full HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors paired with up to Intel Iris Xe graphics. The device comes with a max of 8GB LPDDR4x RAM paired with a 512GB NVMe SSD. It runs Windows 10 Pro and will be upgradable to Windows 11 Pro.

The 15.6-inch model comes with a 68Whr battery and the 13.3-inch model comes with a 63Whr battery. This also supports 65W fast charging. It comes with AKG-backed sound along with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB 3.2 and a 3.5mm audio jack.