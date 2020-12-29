The Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G was unveiled by the Samsung last week as it has launched four-new laptops in the series – the Galaxy Book Flex 2, Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G, Galaxy Book Ion 2 and the Notebook Plus 2. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series will sooner than we expected

Now, Samsung has official released the unboxing video of its latest lineup of laptops in the Galaxy Book Flex 2. Another video on its official YouTube page talks about some of the top features of the gizmo.

What’s new?

The video opens with the retail box of the Flex 2 with the Samsung badging on the left side. Inside the box, you have the laptop, an AC adapter, a quick start guide and an ejection pin to insert the SIM. Yes, the Flex 2 5G supports multiple carriers with the company promising " HyperFast 5G connectivity".

The video starts with showcasing connectivity options and hardware on the right with an HDMI port, a USB 3.0 port, a nano-SIM tray and the power button resting just below the three.

On the left of the Flex 2, you get a Type-C charging port, a Thunderbolt 4, an earpiece bundled with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

The video also shows that the Flex 2 will offers support for the styles aka the S-Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Flex 2 5G design

In terms of the color and design, the Flex 2 5G comes with a silver finish with rounded edges. The video also suggests that users will get more screen area thanks to minimum bezels. As the name suggests, the Flex 2 5G display is capable of folding all the way to the back of the laptop rendering it available for tablet mode use.

The Samsung Galaxy Flex 2 5G also comes with a 13-megapixel camera which Samsung calls a “World-facing 13MP camera”.

Color us puzzled but the placement of the lens on the top of the ‘esc’ key is rather unusual. Another “How to use your Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G” suggests that you will be able to use it as a rear camera by folding the keyboard to the backside but doesn’t show how we would be using it as a webcam for video conferencing.

The Flex 2 5G will also offer all of the functionalities that a regular Window laptop offers plus some of the native features that Samsung S-Pen lends to Samsung Note devices like drawing on notes and images and instant sharing.