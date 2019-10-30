Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Ion announced

South Korean tech giant, Samsung, is hosting its annual developer conference, and has made a number of announcements. It showed off a new form factor for a foldable phone in a clamshell design. The company also announced new laptops – Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Samsung Galaxy Book Ion. One of the highlights is the wireless power-sharing feature to charge wearables. Here is all you need to know about the announcements from Samsung Developer Conference 2019 (SDC19).

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex detailed

The laptop comes in two sizes – 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. These are FHD QLED touchscreen panels, having 16:9 wide aspect ratio. At the heart runs Intel’s 10th gen Core (Ice Lake) processors, and Intel Iris Plus or Intel UHD Graphics. The 15.6-inch model comes with 2GB NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics.

You get up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB SSD, and UFS/microSD combo. It runs on Windows 10 Home (an option for Pro is also available). For security, it supports Windows Hello sign-in with a fingerprint. The laptop also features a 720p HD camera with dual array mic. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5, Thunderbolt 3 and USB Type-C. The laptop comes with built-in S Pen with gesture control features.

In the audio department, the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex features AKG stereo speakers with Smart Amp. To keep things ticking is a 69.7Wh battery with wireless PowerShare feature. The touchpad acts as wireless charging unit, allowing you to charge smartwatch or Galaxy Buds.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion

Moving on, the Galaxy Book Ion also comes with the same set of specifications and features like the Galaxy Book Flex. However, there is a bit of a difference in design and chipset. The Galaxy Book Ion comes with Intel’s Comet Lake processors. Built for on-the-go professionals, it features an ultralight magnesium clamshell frame along with ultra-thin design. It weighs less than a kilogram.