Samsung Galaxy Book S to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Windows 10

Samsung Galaxy Book S will be the successor to Galaxy Book and will debut with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.

  Published: July 26, 2019 2:05 PM IST
Samsung is working on its next Snapdragon-powered always-on connected PC running Windows. The device is expected to be called Galaxy Book S and will debut as the successor to original Galaxy Book. The ACPC first appeared in the form of a mysterious Samsung device on Geekbench. The listing showed that it is powered by an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.84GHz. The clock frequency alone gave away that it could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. The device showed up once again when it stopped by Bluetooth SIG for certification.

Samsung Galaxy Book S: Expected Specifications and Features

Now, noted leakster Evan Blass has confirmed that Samsung is working on a new device called Galaxy Book S. Blass does not reveal any information beyond the official name of Samsung’s next Qualcomm-powered Windows notebook. The Geekbench listing showed that the device scored a respectable 2011 in single-core test and 6047 in multi-core test. It runs 32-bit version of Microsoft Windows 10 Home with 8GB of RAM. It is not clear why Samsung is adopting a mobile-centric Snapdragon 855 while Qualcomm is dishing out a laptop platform called Snapdragon 8cx as well.

Photo: Geekbench

The Geekbench listing also shows that the device bears model number SM-W767 and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support. In comparison to Galaxy Book, the big upgrade seems to come in the form of 8GB RAM versus 4GB RAM seen on the standard model. The Geekbench benchmark scores should not be considered final since the device might still be in its testing phase. It is also not immediately clear when Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Book S for the global market.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch confirmed for August 7 in New York

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch confirmed for August 7 in New York

The Korean giant is hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked event in New York on August 7. At the event, Samsung is confirmed to launch the next-generation Galaxy Note 10 smartphone. We might also see Galaxy Tab S6 launch alongside as an Android tablet. While the Galaxy Book S might debut as Windows-powered mobile computing device. We will know more about the Galaxy Book S as we get closer to August 7 and official launch of Galaxy Note 10.

  Published Date: July 26, 2019 2:05 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Book S to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

