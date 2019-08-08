comscore Samsung Galaxy Book S launched alongside Galaxy Note 10
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Book S ultra-thin laptop with 23-hour battery life launched
News

Samsung Galaxy Book S ultra-thin laptop with 23-hour battery life launched

News

The Samsung Galaxy Book S comes with a 13-inch screen and LTE connectivity. Here is everything you need to know about the new ultra-thin laptop from Samsung.

  • Published: August 8, 2019 1:06 PM IST
samsung galaxy book s

Alongside the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones, Samsung also unveiled an ultra-thin laptop called Samsung Galaxy Book S. The sleek and always-connected laptop is aimed at professionals. Here is everything you need to know about the new Samsung laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Book S price and availability

The laptop is offered in two models with 256GB storage and 512GB storage. The base model price starts at $999 (approximately Rs 69,550). There is however no word on the pricing of the higher model. Sale for the new laptops will start in September in the US. Samsung though hasn’t revealed availability details for the Indian market.

Specifications and features

The ultra-thin laptop from Samsung draws its power from a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor. The new chipset features a Kryo495 octa-core CPU where four are high-frequency Cortex A76 cores, like prime cores on the Snapdragon 855, and the remaining are Cortex-A55 efficiency cores.

Samsung is promising “40 percent greater CPU performance, 80 percent greater graphics performance, and added memory bandwidth” compared to the Galaxy Book 2. The notebook is fanless and offers up to 23 hours of continuous video playback.

The ARM-based chipset may not be powerful enough to compete with the laptop processors from AMD and Intel. It is built to offer performance and battery life. You can use Office apps like Word, PowerPoint or Excel without any issues. The chipset will also handle light video editing tasks or internet surfing.

The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch display with 10-point multi-touch input. And mentioned above, you get 256GB / 512GB storage options, expandable up to 1TB. The laptop comes with 8GB of RAM. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0. There are two USB Type-C ports on either sides, and one 3.5mm audio port.

A fingerprint sensor and Windows Hello for authentication are also present. There is also a 720p HD webcam. The laptop runs on Windows 10 OS.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Android 9 Pie with One UI
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
  • Published Date: August 8, 2019 1:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different

Editor's Pick

Honor Band 5 launched in India
News
Honor Band 5 launched in India
WhatsApp Boomerang-like feature may come soon

News

WhatsApp Boomerang-like feature may come soon

Flipkart, Amazon Independence Day sale: Top phone deals and offers

Deals

Flipkart, Amazon Independence Day sale: Top phone deals and offers

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 price in India slashed

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 price in India slashed

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Most Popular

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Xiaomi Mi TVs, TCL smart TVs to get Reliance JioCinema app

Samsung Galaxy Book S launched alongside Galaxy Note 10

Honor Band 5 launched in India

WhatsApp Boomerang-like feature may come soon

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Book S launched alongside Galaxy Note 10

News

Samsung Galaxy Book S launched alongside Galaxy Note 10
Flipkart, Amazon Independence Day sale: Top phone deals and offers

Deals

Flipkart, Amazon Independence Day sale: Top phone deals and offers
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
Xiaomi Redmi teases 108MP flagship camera smartphone

News

Xiaomi Redmi teases 108MP flagship camera smartphone
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Note 10+ vs Note 9: Compared

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Note 10+ vs Note 9: Compared

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Ban: सरकार ने हाई कोर्ट को कहा पबजी पर पूरी तरह से बैन लगाना मुश्किल

BSNL ग्राहकों के लिए खुशखबरी, इस सर्विस की कीमत में हुई 50 प्रतिशत कटौती

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 की कीमत में कटौती, अब मिल रहा है इतने में

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 और Galaxy Note 10+ की भारतीय कीमत, सेल डेट, प्री-ऑर्डर का हुआ खुलासा

55-inch smart LED TVs को किराए पर 1,799 रुपये में ले आएं घर, क्या यह है फायदे का सौदा ?

News

Xiaomi Mi TVs, TCL smart TVs to get Reliance JioCinema app
News
Xiaomi Mi TVs, TCL smart TVs to get Reliance JioCinema app
Samsung Galaxy Book S launched alongside Galaxy Note 10

News

Samsung Galaxy Book S launched alongside Galaxy Note 10
Honor Band 5 launched in India

News

Honor Band 5 launched in India
WhatsApp Boomerang-like feature may come soon

News

WhatsApp Boomerang-like feature may come soon
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers