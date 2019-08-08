Samsung Galaxy Book S launched alongside Galaxy Note 10

Alongside the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones, Samsung also unveiled an ultra-thin laptop called Samsung Galaxy Book S. The sleek and always-connected laptop is aimed at professionals. Here is everything you need to know about the new Samsung laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Book S price and availability

The laptop is offered in two models with 256GB storage and 512GB storage. The base model price starts at $999 (approximately Rs 69,550). There is however no word on the pricing of the higher model. Sale for the new laptops will start in September in the US. Samsung though hasn’t revealed availability details for the Indian market.

Specifications and features

The ultra-thin laptop from Samsung draws its power from a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor. The new chipset features a Kryo495 octa-core CPU where four are high-frequency Cortex A76 cores, like prime cores on the Snapdragon 855, and the remaining are Cortex-A55 efficiency cores.

Samsung is promising “40 percent greater CPU performance, 80 percent greater graphics performance, and added memory bandwidth” compared to the Galaxy Book 2. The notebook is fanless and offers up to 23 hours of continuous video playback.

The ARM-based chipset may not be powerful enough to compete with the laptop processors from AMD and Intel. It is built to offer performance and battery life. You can use Office apps like Word, PowerPoint or Excel without any issues. The chipset will also handle light video editing tasks or internet surfing.

The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch display with 10-point multi-touch input. And mentioned above, you get 256GB / 512GB storage options, expandable up to 1TB. The laptop comes with 8GB of RAM. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0. There are two USB Type-C ports on either sides, and one 3.5mm audio port.

A fingerprint sensor and Windows Hello for authentication are also present. There is also a 720p HD webcam. The laptop runs on Windows 10 OS.

