Renders of Samsung's rumoured high-end earbuds Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have surfaced online. These 3D animated renders have revealed the design of the case and earbuds. These upcoming earbuds will compete against the likes of Apple's AirPods and Google's Pixel Buds. Last year, Samsung had launched Galaxy Buds 2 at Rs 11,999 alongside Galaxy Watch 4 series.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro renders

This year, the company is expected to launch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Watch 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked event this year. The smartwatch renders have also surfaced online, hinting that it might arrive soon.

According to the renders shared by Evan Blass and 91Mobiles, the design of both case and earbud will not be tweaked much as compared to Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds that were launched this year in January at Rs 8,490.

Going by the renders, you will get a clamshell charging case design that houses a Type-C port and an LED indicator. The major highlight of the earbuds is the “Bora Purple” colour variant. For the unversed, it will also be available in White and Graphite (black) colour options. Additionally, the box will come with “Sound by AKG” branding on the box. The earbuds are likely to come with an in-ear design with no stem attached.

The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 will come with improved battery life as compared to Buds Pro which house a 472 mAh battery and offer up to 18 hours on a single charge including the case. In addition to this, the TWS earbuds are also expected to come with features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), transparency mode and more.

For the unversed, the rumoured earbuds were spotted on the FCC certification website. This ANC technology is likely to cancel out 98 percent of the noise. The transparency mode in these earbuds will be available in three levels. They are likely to come with three microphones for a good calling experience and will use machine learning also.