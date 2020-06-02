comscore Samsung Galaxy Buds, Buds+ get new home screen widgets | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Buds and Buds+ get new home screen widgets for quick controls

The Samsung Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ widgets allow users to quickly check battery level, turn on Ambient Sound or disable the touchpad on the earbuds.

  • Published: June 2, 2020 3:57 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds widget

Image Credits: Twitter/ Sleepy Kuma

The Samsung Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds+ plugins for the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app are pretty useful for users of the true wireless earbuds. The app has recently got a new update that brings in a handy new feature that will also appeal to classic Android enthusiasts – home screen widgets. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

A new post on Reddit indicates that there are two new widgets for the earbuds. The first widget shows users the current battery level of each of the earbuds. The second widget for the Samsung Galaxy Earbuds allows users to easily turn on the Ambient Sound mode and lock the touchpad. Also Read - Samsung offers June security update for Galaxy S10, S20 and Note 10

The new widgets have two different color options a black and a white one. Moreover, each widget comes with its own opacity setting. This allows you to precisely control how you want each widget to look like on your home screen. If that is not enough, an additional toggle lets users match the widget colors with that of their Samsung One UI theme. This means that the widgets are able to turn white and black based on whether you have dark mode turned on or off. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01, and M11 launching today; sale scheduled for 3PM

Samsung Galaxy BudsX could be the name of bean-shaped earbuds from the Korean company

Note that the new widgets will work only when you have the latest update to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plugin, or the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plugin, based on what earbuds you own. Also note that as always, the updates will come to users in phases, So not everyone will receive the widgets at once. If you have had the update come to you, you can start using the widgets right away. If not, you can manually head over to the Play Store and navigate to the Galaxy Buds/Buds+ Plugin app page. Check here if an update is available.  If you still have no update, you will just have to wait out for it a bit longer.

  Published Date: June 2, 2020 3:57 PM IST

