comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit clear Bluetooth certification; could launch alongside Galaxy S10
News

Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit clear Bluetooth certification; could launch alongside Galaxy S10

News

The Galaxy S10 launch event is set to take place on February 20.

  • Published: January 25, 2019 8:54 PM IST
samsung gear iconx 2018 review case open

Last year, Samsung trademarked Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Fit names, and while the smartwatch was officially launched alongside the Galaxy Note 9, the fitness tracker didn’t make the cut. However, it seems like the South Korean giant is now gearing up to launch the next-gen fitness tracker, Galaxy Fit alongside the Galaxy S10 on February 20 in San Francisco. The unpacked event may also see the launch of Gear IconX (2018) successor, the Galaxy Buds.

Talking about the wireless earphones first, the Galaxy Buds have been listed on Bluetooth SIG website carrying model number SM-R170. The listing also reveals support for Bluetooth 5.0, which is an upgrade compared to the Gear IconX (2018) that feature Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

Further, the listing also mentions 8GB of internal storage, which again is more than the predecessor which has 4GB of RAM. What Samsung intends to do with this much amount of storage remains to be seen. But just like the Gear IconX (2018) the new wireless earbuds may also come with fitness tracking features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch First Impressions: Promises improved battery life and connectivity

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Watch First Impressions: Promises improved battery life and connectivity

Moving on, two Galaxy Fit models were also spotted by SamMobile, carrying model numbers SM-R370 and SM-R375. While both devices come with Bluetooth 5.0 support, one of them was listed as ‘Galaxy Fit e’ whereas the other was listed as ‘Galaxy Fit.’ At the moment, it is unclear what ‘e’ stands for, but there is a chance we could be looking at a model with eSIM support.

Samsung Galaxy Sport clears FCC certification; could launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Sport clears FCC certification; could launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20

So far, Samsung is expected to unveil 5 Galaxy S10 models, which includes one 5G variant and one foldable model. The smartphone maker is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Sport smartwatch. It remains to be seen how many products in total Samsung finally manages to unveil at the unpacked event.

  • Published Date: January 25, 2019 8:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit clear Bluetooth certification
thumb-img
News
Vivo V11 Pro successor to come with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera
thumb-img
News
Android Oreo for Nokia 2 may reduce performance: HMD Global
thumb-img
News
MWC 2019: HMD Global schedules an event on February 24

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Facebook plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger chats: Report

Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit clear Bluetooth certification

Xiaomi continues to lead India's smartphone market in Q4 2018: Counterpoint

BSNL debuts Rs 269 prepaid combo STV with voice, calling and data benefits

Vivo V11 Pro successor to come with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit clear Bluetooth certification

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit clear Bluetooth certification
Xiaomi continues to lead India's smartphone market in Q4 2018: Counterpoint

News

Xiaomi continues to lead India's smartphone market in Q4 2018: Counterpoint
Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker

News

Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker
Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day
Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G availability leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G availability leaked

हिंदी समाचार

फेसबुक इस ऐप को कर रहा है बंद, जल्द कर लें अपनी फोटो सेव

Realme C1 का नया वेरिएंट जल्द होगा लॉन्च, फ्लिपकार्ट पर टीजर हुआ पोस्ट

MWC 2019 में LG पेश करेगा 5G स्मार्टफोन, Snapdragon 855 SoC के साथ होगी 4,000mAh बैटरी

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया गैलेक्सी A9 Pro (2019) स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

वोडाफोन ने पेश किया 479 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड प्लान, 84 दिनों तक डेली मिलेगा 1.6GB डाटा

News

Facebook plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger chats: Report
News
Facebook plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger chats: Report
Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit clear Bluetooth certification

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit clear Bluetooth certification
Xiaomi continues to lead India's smartphone market in Q4 2018: Counterpoint

News

Xiaomi continues to lead India's smartphone market in Q4 2018: Counterpoint
BSNL debuts Rs 269 prepaid combo STV with voice, calling and data benefits

News

BSNL debuts Rs 269 prepaid combo STV with voice, calling and data benefits
Vivo V11 Pro successor to come with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera

News

Vivo V11 Pro successor to come with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera