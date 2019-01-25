Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit clear Bluetooth certification; could launch alongside Galaxy S10

Last year, Samsung trademarked Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Fit names, and while the smartwatch was officially launched alongside the Galaxy Note 9, the fitness tracker didn’t make the cut. However, it seems like the South Korean giant is now gearing up to launch the next-gen fitness tracker, Galaxy Fit alongside the Galaxy S10 on February 20 in San Francisco. The unpacked event may also see the launch of Gear IconX (2018) successor, the Galaxy Buds.

Talking about the wireless earphones first, the Galaxy Buds have been listed on Bluetooth SIG website carrying model number SM-R170. The listing also reveals support for Bluetooth 5.0, which is an upgrade compared to the Gear IconX (2018) that feature Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

Further, the listing also mentions 8GB of internal storage, which again is more than the predecessor which has 4GB of RAM. What Samsung intends to do with this much amount of storage remains to be seen. But just like the Gear IconX (2018) the new wireless earbuds may also come with fitness tracking features.

Moving on, two Galaxy Fit models were also spotted by SamMobile, carrying model numbers SM-R370 and SM-R375. While both devices come with Bluetooth 5.0 support, one of them was listed as ‘Galaxy Fit e’ whereas the other was listed as ‘Galaxy Fit.’ At the moment, it is unclear what ‘e’ stands for, but there is a chance we could be looking at a model with eSIM support.

So far, Samsung is expected to unveil 5 Galaxy S10 models, which includes one 5G variant and one foldable model. The smartphone maker is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Sport smartwatch. It remains to be seen how many products in total Samsung finally manages to unveil at the unpacked event.