Samsung Galaxy Buds gets a firmware update

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds earphones back in February which is the successor to the Gear IconX (2018), the new earbuds offer premium sound quality and are AKG tuned. Samsung has now announced that there is new firmware update being rolled out that will grant controls and other features.

The biggest update that is being added with this new firmware is the support for Bixby controls. Users will now be able to ask Bixby to enable or disable Ambient sound, change to a different equalizer setting, and more from their Galaxy Buds itself. But there is a limitation of this feature which is that this feature can only be used in US English and Korean languages for now. Besides this the other much awaited changes included an update is to the touchpad which has now been improved. This comes after complaints about the double and triple tap gestures that the Galaxy Buds has were malfunctioning.

In terms of the touch-pad of the Samsung Galaxy Buds, Samsung has added the ability to start Ambient Sound mode by long pressing on the earbuds. There were other complaints about duplicated phone calls as well which was happening on smartphones running Android Pie and above, which has also been fixed this time around. All eligible smartphone users should see a pop-up box which would guide them through the installation process. Users will have to open up the Galaxy Wearable app while they have the Galaxy Buds connected.

In terms of the features, the Samsung Galaxy Buds come with adaptive dual microphones placed one in the inside and one outside, which Samsung claims helps in transmitting voice loud and clear in any type of environment. There is also Ambient Sound feature that keeps you aware and alert with your surroundings. The Galaxy Buds can offer music playback for 6 hours on a single charge, and 5 hours worth voice calls. The carrying and charging case offers 7 hours of extra juice. It also comes with wireless charging feature that lets you use PowerShare feature on the Galaxy S10 smartphones to wirelessly charge the case.