comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds gets a firmware update
News

Samsung Galaxy Buds gets a firmware update

News

The biggest change to the Galaxy Buds being added with this new firmware is the support for Bixby controls. Users will now be able to ask Bixby to enable or disable Ambient sound mode.

  • Published: April 18, 2019 4:57 PM IST
samsung galaxy buds review empty case

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds earphones back in February which is the successor to the Gear IconX (2018), the new earbuds offer premium sound quality and are AKG tuned. Samsung has now announced that there is new firmware update being rolled out that will grant controls and other features.

The biggest update that is being added with this new firmware is the support for Bixby controls. Users will now be able to ask Bixby to enable or disable Ambient sound, change to a different equalizer setting, and more from their Galaxy Buds itself. But there is a limitation of this feature which is that this feature can only be used in US English and Korean languages for now. Besides this the other much awaited changes included an update is to the touchpad which has now been improved. This comes after complaints about the double and triple tap gestures that the Galaxy Buds has were malfunctioning.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review: Truly wireless, but with a few strings attached

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review: Truly wireless, but with a few strings attached

In terms of the touch-pad of the Samsung Galaxy Buds, Samsung has added the ability to start Ambient Sound mode by long pressing on the earbuds. There were other complaints about duplicated phone calls as well which was happening on smartphones running Android Pie and above, which has also been fixed this time around. All eligible smartphone users should see a pop-up box which would guide them through the installation process. Users will have to open up the Galaxy Wearable app while they have the Galaxy Buds connected.

WATCH: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Look

In terms of the features, the Samsung Galaxy Buds come with adaptive dual microphones placed one in the inside and one outside, which Samsung claims helps in transmitting voice loud and clear in any type of environment. There is also Ambient Sound feature that keeps you aware and alert with your surroundings. The Galaxy Buds can offer music playback for 6 hours on a single charge, and 5 hours worth voice calls. The carrying and charging case offers 7 hours of extra juice. It also comes with wireless charging feature that lets you use PowerShare feature on the Galaxy S10 smartphones to wirelessly charge the case.

  • Published Date: April 18, 2019 4:57 PM IST

Editor's Pick

How to get refund on cancelled Jet Airways flight
How To
How to get refund on cancelled Jet Airways flight
Apple plans to combine ‘Find My Friends’ and ‘Find my iPhone’; make Tile-like item tracking system

News

Apple plans to combine ‘Find My Friends’ and ‘Find my iPhone’; make Tile-like item tracking system

Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro to be available on Zero Down Payment till April 30

News

Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro to be available on Zero Down Payment till April 30

Hike Sticker Chat app launched with 30,000 stickers on Android and iOS

News

Hike Sticker Chat app launched with 30,000 stickers on Android and iOS

Rajkot Police want Google to restrict PUBG Mobile download

Gaming

Rajkot Police want Google to restrict PUBG Mobile download

Sponsored

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds gets a firmware update

Xiaomi's 100W Super Charge Turbo close to launch

Apple plans to combine ‘Find My Friends’ and ‘Find my iPhone’; make Tile-like item tracking system

Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro to be available on Zero Down Payment till April 30

Hike Sticker Chat app launched with 30,000 stickers on Android and iOS

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds gets a firmware update

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds gets a firmware update
Samsung Galaxy M20 update rolling out in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 update rolling out in India
Samsung Galaxy Fold review units breaking around the world in just one day

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold review units breaking around the world in just one day
Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features
Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40s launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40s launched

हिंदी समाचार

TikTok बैन के बाद राजकोट पुलिस ने की PUBG Mobile को प्ले स्टोर से हटाने की मांग

Facebook अपने खुद के वॉयस असिस्टेंट को कर रही है डेवलप, Alexa, Siri और Google Assistant को मिलेगी टक्कर

Realme ने पेश किया जीरो डाउनपेमेंट ऑफर, 1 हजार रुपये में घर ले आए मोबाइल

Xiaomi ने Redmi Y3 को किया टीज, 4000mAh बैटरी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

चीन में अपने ऑनलाइन मार्केटप्लेस को बंद करेगी Amazon

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds gets a firmware update
News
Samsung Galaxy Buds gets a firmware update
Xiaomi's 100W Super Charge Turbo close to launch

News

Xiaomi's 100W Super Charge Turbo close to launch
Apple plans to combine ‘Find My Friends’ and ‘Find my iPhone’; make Tile-like item tracking system

News

Apple plans to combine ‘Find My Friends’ and ‘Find my iPhone’; make Tile-like item tracking system
Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro to be available on Zero Down Payment till April 30

News

Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro to be available on Zero Down Payment till April 30
Hike Sticker Chat app launched with 30,000 stickers on Android and iOS

News

Hike Sticker Chat app launched with 30,000 stickers on Android and iOS