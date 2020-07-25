Samsung Galaxy Buds Live leak confirms ANC support

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live has been the next true wireless buds design to look at for a while now. The bean-shaped Galaxy Buds feature a unique change and a radical new design compared to the Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds Plus. After appearing in a number of leaks, a new update to the Galaxy Wearable app has revealed another leak on the upcoming buds. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 gets July security 2020 update

Samsung's upcoming bean-shaped Galaxy Buds were spotted in the latest update of the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app. Further, the leak, coming directly from the brand's app, now adds more details to the information we already had. This includes one key feature – Active Noise Cancellation.

Until now, the presence of ANC on the Galaxy Buds Live was up in the air, but the app now confirms that the true wireless earbuds will come with the feature. Moreover, we now also know that the Galaxy Buds Live will be able to turn ANC on and off via the Galaxy Wearable app.

There is also a lot of software customization available for the Galaxy Buds Live. This includes an adjustable sound equalizer, options for the touch-based controls and a new Find my earbuds feature. There are also instructions on how to wear the new buds which we guess will be helpful for people getting accustomed to the new design.

In other news, Samsung recently confirmed the launch of 5 new devices at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. Thanks to a number of leaks and rumors that have been floating around the web for quite some time now, we have a fair idea of what devices these could be. The five new devices could be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, a new Galaxy Fold folding phone, the Tab S7, the Galaxy Watch 3, and the new Galaxy Buds Live.