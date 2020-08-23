Samsung has become popular in the wearable space with its fitness band and wireless earbuds. The company has launched the Galaxy Buds, Buds + and the Buds Live coming in this year. But new reports suggest an alarming issue with these devices. Users have reportedly pointed out the hearables are heating up to unbearable level and they start beeping once exposed to direct sunlight. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users face camera issues right out of the box

Both these incidents are related to each other, and it's likely the earbuds beep when they start overheating. One of the user mentioned in their post that the beeping stops when they are using the Buds in cloudy or dark conditions. So, the heating has probably got to do know with hardware issue. Samsung is yet to comment on the issue, and we're hoping the company will reach out to these users with a possible solution, if any.

Galaxy Buds do compete in the same market as the Apple AirPods, and the last thing you'd want is hardware issue. And the trouble is, the heating is usually attributed to the mechanics inside the device. So we're not sure if a software update can fix it. Because, if that's the case then Samsung should look to release that at the earliest.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live debut along with the Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung has launched the the Galaxy Buds Live in India. This device was unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event alongside the new Galaxy Note 20 series. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earphones feature active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0, and IPX2 sweat resistance. In addition, they have a rated battery life of 29 hours (charging case included) and support Qi wireless charging.

The Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earphones are available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White. They are priced at Rs 14,990. and will go sale starting August 25 in the country.

