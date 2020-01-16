comscore Samsung Galaxy Buds+ may not have active noise cancellation | BGR.in
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ may not have active noise cancellation, launch expected alongside Galaxy S20 series

Many Samsung fans believed that active noise cancellation will be a done deal for the Galaxy Buds+, particularly after Apple added the feature to the AirPods Pro.

  Updated: January 16, 2020 12:44 PM IST
samsung galaxy buds yellow earbud

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ which would be the next-gen wireless buds from the handset maker, are unlikely to feature active noise cancellation (ANC), but they may come with a larger battery (85mAh), which could give them a 12-hour battery life, double that of their predecessor.

Many Samsung fans believed that active noise cancellation will be a done deal for the Galaxy Buds+, particularly after Apple added the feature to the AirPods Pro. However, Samsung has decided to skip the feature for its new wireless earbuds, SamMobile reported on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to note that the South Korean giant has made improvements to the overall sound quality of the earbuds, but the design isn’t going to be all that different from the previous gen model. The handset maker will reportedly reveal the Galaxy Buds+ at its Unpacked event.

Also, the South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its next gen smartphone Galaxy S20 on February 11 and a new report recently claimed that the flagship trio will have 12GB RAM as standard, it is likely the 12GB LPDDR5 DRAM which was announced in July last year.

According to rumours, the upcoming Galaxy S20 devices may also feature 120Hz display first ignited following company’s announcement of its next-generation mobile chipsets – the Exynos 990. The chipset was announced with support for 108MP cameras.

The company is likely to launch the upcoming smartphone lineup at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked 2020 event. As per past reports, the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event is scheduled to take place on February 11, 2020. As the event approaches, a number of leaks, rumors, and other information have surfaced regarding the unreleased devices. These also include live images for the upcoming foldable smartphone, and CAD renders for the Galaxy S20 lineup.

Written with inputs from IANS

  Published Date: January 16, 2020 12:20 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 16, 2020 12:44 PM IST

