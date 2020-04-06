Samsung Galaxy Buds leak reveals bean-shaped design

Samsung refreshed the Galaxy Buds with the Galaxy Buds+ only recently. However, it seems the brand has since not slowed down with the development of its next true wireless earbuds. A new generation of the Galaxy Buds was just revealed in leaked renders and it features a design, unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

One look at the new buds and the most obvious observation is the new shape. The new Galaxy Buds look like kidney beans. To add, they’re even codenamed ‘bean’. The renders by German site WinFuture are actually based on 3D design data used to manufacture the new earbuds. Samsung is currently in the Engineering Validation Test phase. However, the design could still change a bit before the product launches.

The new Galaxy Buds feature a very small design with that shape. Unlike the usual stem-shaped and stem-less designed buds, these will stay put comfortably inside the ear. The buds will likely not have any protrusion either. This means you could wear them and lay down on your side without the buds pressing inside your ear.

Moreover, the replaceable silicone tips on the Galaxy Buds and Buds+ have been replaced by a plastic universal design. The new design will directly fit into the ear canal, similar to the Apple AirPods and Huawei’s FreeBuds 3. The new design could also possibly take a hit on the noise isolation offered by the earbuds.

The Rubber tips provide a tighter ear canal seal, hence easily being able to block out ambient noise. The new design might struggle with that. However, what Samsung will likely fix this with is a combination of software and ambient data collected via the microphones on the buds.

The new Galaxy Buds measure 2.8cm long. The model number is SM-R180. As per reports, the earbuds have included a total of three microphones for calls and noise cancellation. If implemented, Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds will be the first in its series to support the feature. The Galaxy Buds and Buds+ lacked support for Active Noise Cancellation.