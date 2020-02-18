comscore Samsung Galaxy Buds+ price in India spotted on official website
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ price in India spotted on official website: Check details

Samsung has listed its latest Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds on its official Samsung.com website. The South Korean giant has even revealed the price details on the website. The new Galaxy Buds+ comes

  Published: February 18, 2020 3:48 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

Samsung has listed its latest Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds on its official Samsung.com website. The South Korean giant has even revealed the price details on the website. The new Galaxy Buds+ comes with a price label of Rs 11,990 in India. Samsung is selling the earbuds in three colors, including Black, White, and Blue. Notably, those customers pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S20 can get the all-new Galaxy Buds+ at just Rs 2,999.

Samsung is currently taking pre-orders, and is also offering EMI options on the Galaxy Buds+. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ were launched recently, alongside the Galaxy S20 series. The company will start shipping the Galaxy Buds+ starting March 6. The brand’s second generation of truly wireless earbuds comes with some new features. Read on to find out everything about the latest Samsung earbuds.

These are mainly 2-way speakers and better battery life. The Galaxy Buds+ feature thee microphones and yet they do not support active noise cancellation. There is an ambient pass-through feature that helps users be aware of the important sounds around them.

The 2-way speakers are a combination of woofer + tweeter. The addition is an improvement over the original Galaxy Buds. Moreover, audio on the Galaxy Buds+ is unsurprisingly tuned by AKG. In terms of its size and shape, the new buds look identical to the previous ones.

The individual units of the Galaxy Buds+ have an 85mAh battery, compared to the 58mAh battery on the predecessor. The brand claims 11 hours of playback from the device. However, if you don’t use the earbuds for 11 hours in a single stretch, which you probably don’t, the buds will practically run out only after the case runs out. They can also be charged wirelessly on the go with your Qi charging pad, a wireless power bank or even your Galaxy S20 series smartphone.

  Published Date: February 18, 2020 3:48 PM IST

