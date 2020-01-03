comscore Samsung Galaxy Buds+ renders show new design | BGR India
News

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ renders show new design, new Blue color option

News

The successor to the original Samsung Galaxy Buds will offer improved audio quality, but a similar design.

  Published: January 3, 2020 5:46 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Samsung is expected to launch the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Buds – The Galaxy Buds+ soon. The new truly wireless earbuds are expected to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S11/S20 flagship series in February. The design of the new Galaxy Buds surfaced via the SmartThings app recently.

Related Stories


According to 91mobiles, the design of the new Galaxy Buds+ will look quite similar to the original Galaxy Buds. This includes the design of the buds as well as the charging case. A major change will be the addition of a new sky blue color variant in addition to the White and Black. Based on earlier rumors, the recently launched Galaxy Buds+ will feature active noise cancellation. This will allow the Galaxy Buds+ to directly compete with the Apple AirPods Pro.

Watch: Realme Buds Air Review

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ design

The renders reveal a design that closely resembles the original Galaxy Buds. The buds will offer small silicone ear-tips and a triangular surface area. According to the render, the new Galaxy Buds+ will come in black, white and a new blue color option.

The case of the new Galaxy Buds+ will also remain pretty much the same. The pill-shaped design still supports Wireless charging and charges with a USB Type-C port. A major change that can be observed in the renders is separate buttons for the left and right earbuds. This could maybe help users see how much the individual buds have charged. Hence, the feature makes the Galaxy Buds+ ideal for people who use the buds independently, for instance, for navigation.

Best budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy right now in India

Also Read

Best budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy right now in India

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are expected to come with improved audio performance and sound quality. According to earlier rumors, the earbuds will bring noise cancellation. This also points to the buds costing more than the regular Galaxy Buds. We should know further details on the new Galaxy Buds as we get closer to the Samsung Unpacked event in February.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: January 3, 2020 5:46 PM IST

