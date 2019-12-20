comscore Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds renders leaked | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds renders leaked ahead of the official launch

Samsung could reportedly offer these Galaxy Buds+ free of cost to customers pre-booking the Galaxy S11 smartphones in some regions.

  • Published: December 20, 2019 2:06 PM IST
samsung galaxy buds plus

Samsung is reportedly working on a new set of true wireless earbuds. Reportedly called Samsung Galaxy Buds+, they are likely to be unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy S11-series launch event next year. XDA-developers have found new leaked renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones which appeared on the new APK released by Samsung for the SmartThings app.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak decoded

XDA decoded the app and found code references to Galaxy Buds+. They also got two animation videos that illustrate how the Galaxy Buds+ earphones would charge in the case. The Galaxy Buds+ leaked images showcase a great similarity to the Galaxy Buds earphone, launched earlier this year. The Buds+ wireless earphone will also reportedly feature Bluetooth 5.0 support, accelerometer, proximity, and Hall sensors with a touch panel for control.

The new SmartThings APK teardown also includes some strings further referencing the upcoming Samsung Smart Home devices for 2020 including a new air purifier, refrigerator, and oven. As per previous reports, the new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ have already been listed on the company’s official website. They carry the model number SM-R175. The support page, however, doesn’t reveal any details about the product.

Leakster Evan Blass has also confirmed through his Twitter account, that these new Samsung headphones will compete with the AirPods Pro. He stated that the new Buds+ could boast an active noise cancellation feature.

Also Read

Launch expected alongside Galaxy S11

Samsung will likely launch its new Galaxy S11-series smartphones on February 18 in San Francisco next year. Samsung will most likely introduce three Galaxy S11 models – Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11, and Galaxy S11+. Alongside the new Galaxy S11 smartphones, the company is will also reportedly release its long-rumored Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone with a clamshell design.

  Published Date: December 20, 2019 2:06 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel Digital TV ने मल्टी TV NCF की कीमतें 20 रुपये बढ़ाई, जानें अब कितनी देनी होगी कुल कीमत

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite की स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Lite के फीचर्स हुए लीक, ये होंगी खूबियां

PUBG Mobile Lite के लिए नई अपडेट हुई लाइव, Deathmatch मोड और न्यू वेपन जोड़े

Vodafone ने पेश किए तीन नए प्लान, Jio और Airtel को देगा कड़ी टक्कर

