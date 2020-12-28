comscore Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could cost $199 | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could cost $199, more specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price leaked in official-looking slides by a Twitter user. The slides confirm several other specifications as well.

Image Source: WalkingCat/Twitter

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, the company’s new high-end wireless earbuds, could unveil alongside the Galaxy S21 smartphone series in January 2021. Ahead of the official launch, leaks have given out most of its specifications. Twitter user WalkingCat recently shared slides that give out the price of the Galaxy Buds Pro as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 reservations for pre-orders begin in the US

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could cost $199 (around Rs 14,600 on conversion), which is more expensive than Galaxy Buds Live that was unveiled earlier this year. The slides also seem to confirm features like IPX7 rating, SpatIal Audio similar to Apple AirPods Pro, and 28-hour battery life. Also Read - Flipkart Electronics sale: Best smartphone deals today

Samsung Galaxy Buds will offer eight hours of play time and a total of 28 hours with the case. The IPX7 rating would mean the earbuds can be submerged up to 1 meter in water for 30 minutes. Notably, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live ships with a much lower IPX2 rating, which means it can resist water that hits at a 15-degree angle or less. Also Read - 10 best smartphones under Rs 20,000 of 2020

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with level control. There will also be conversation mode and Ambient sound. Conversation mode will essentially stop the music if the earbuds detect anyone talking. Spatial audio will be supported as well, though it is likely that the feature will be available for only the phones running Samsung One UI based on Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro was also spotted on the Federal Communications Commissions (FCC) website with model number SM-R190R, which revealed that the device will support Bluetooth 5.1 for a more reliable connection when paired to a device. This is an upgrade from Bluetooth 5.0 supported in the company’s previous-generation wireless earbuds.

Though an exact launch date is unknown at this point, leaks hint at January 14. Samsung could bundle the Galaxy Buds Pro with its Galaxy S21 smartphones for those who pre-order the latter. In terms of battery, the earbuds could pack 60mAh batteries each, while the case could be backed by a 500mAh battery.

More features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro include a USB Type-C port for charging and support for Qi wireless charging as well. The Galaxy Buds Pro could be available in three colour options including black, silver, and violet.

  • Published Date: December 28, 2020 2:07 PM IST

Best Sellers